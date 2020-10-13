If adversity spawns creativity, the city of Aspen and its cultural subsidiaries are collaborating to document and share how local nonprofits and artists are weathering the storm that is COVID-19.
The Red Brick Center for the Arts, the Wheeler Opera House and the city last week launched the project, “Arts & Culture Thrive in Aspen.” The goal is to highlight the valley’s arts and cultural organizations, as well as artists who are continuing to meet and re-define their missions amid the pandemic.
“There’s no doubt that challenge drives innovation and, of course, arts organizations and artists are leading the charge in creating new pathways through innovation,” Wheeler interim director Nancy Lesley said in a statement. “As we look at our community’s arts and culture landscape, it’s very inspiring to see how our local nonprofits and artists are pivoting to keep their work timely and relevant during these challenging times.” Lesley could not be reached for further comment by the Aspen Daily News’ press time.
The project debuted last week, with a five-minute clip featuring the Aspen Historical Society’s Nina Gabianelli, vice president of programming and education, and Michael Monroney, history coach. The two discussed the ways in which the organization has adapted since the spring — and also looked back at Aspen’s handling of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. While Aspen faced “mask restrictions” similar to those it does today, Gabianelli said in the video, the Spanish flu was far deadlier locally. In November of 1918, the Aspen Democrat reported 47 deaths over a three-week period, she said. The historical society details this period and more in its latest exhibition on display, “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed.”
Capturing this critical moment in Aspen’s history on film is among the “Arts Thrive in Aspen” initiative’s objectives, Red Brick Executive Director Sarah Roy said Monday. The clips are recorded via a virtual meeting platform whereby a city staffer asks the subject a series of similar questions. The question-posing portion of the recording is then edited out, Roy explained, but the text appears on the screen.
Asked, “What are you most looking forward to in a post-COVID world?” Monroney said being able to perform live and in front of an audience. Dressed in her historical garb, Gabianelli quipped, “having my space invaded” again.
“Arts Thrive in Aspen” expects to release its next clip today, featuring Aspen Film, which will kick off the nonprofit’s 41st annual film festival on Thursday with a 5 p.m. screening of “Nomadland” at the Isis Theatre.
Following suit with major U.S. film festivals, Aspen Film is offering a “hybrid” iteration that will feature a number of virtual screenings and five in-person viewings: four at the Isis and a drive-in showing of Spike Lee’s documentary film version of David Byrne’s “American Utopia” on Friday at Snowmass Town Park.
“It really is a whole new animal this year,” Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel said Monday. Wrubel noted Aspen Film’s ability to continually evolve since mid-March, when the organization moved its entire Shortsfest online just two weeks shy of the event.
Despite challenging times, this year’s film festival lineup boasts a mix of highly anticipated fall previews and award-winning features from the international festival circuit.
Wrubel learned Monday that the in-person showing of “The Dissident” — at 7:30 p.m. on Friday — will mark the thriller’s first screening since it played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
“We’re thrilled to have a platform to talk about our program and how we’ve pivoted,” Wrubel said of “Arts Thrive in Aspen.” The interviews will be shared on the Wheeler and Red Brick websites, social media and through both organizations’ newsletter databases. The clips and more information can be found at wheeleroperahouse.com.
Along with helping to promote struggling art nonprofits, the project aims to “show these stories about how our local community is adapting, is innovating, is succeeding and will thrive,” Roy said. She noted the importance of the arts as an “indispensable” experience that serves to connect people.
“In times of great challenge, we need to support the arts more than ever,” Roy said, “so we all continue to thrive and find new ways in the face of adversity.”