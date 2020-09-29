Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff and a number of the John Hickenlooper campaign’s closest musician buddies will play a virtual concert Wednesday evening to benefit the former Colorado governor’s run for the U.S. Senate.
Hickenlooper for Colorado will debut the first-ever “Hick-a-Palooza” — a virtual event that also features such music luminaires as Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt, Old Crow Medicine Show, among others — online at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow.
“I think we all really miss live music, maybe no one more than John,” Hickenlooper spokesperson Ammar Moussa said via phone Monday.
The banjo-playing craft beer enthusiast isn’t your “stereotypical” politician, Moussa noted. Assembling many of Hickenlooper’s artist friends, albeit virtually, to play music and support his political endeavors is one way to remind the public of those idiosyncrasies.
“A lot of these folks who are performing have been involved with and supportive of John throughout his career,” Moussa said, pointing to Nelson as just one example.
Another music mogul and longtime friend and donor of Hickenlooper is Belly Up Aspen owner Michael Goldberg, Moussa said. The venerable local music venue, which has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sent an email blast to its database on Sunday promoting the virtual concert like it would one of its own. Belly Up could not be reached for further comment for this story.
Other confirmed acts for Wednesday’s show include Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Michael Franti, Dianne Reeves, Spirit of Grace, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Jeff Hanna and Jaime Hanna of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Reminders and Raquel Garcia.
The virtual fundraiser also represents the Hickenlooper for Colorado team’s effort to overcome the added barrier of campaigning in the era of COVID-19.
“Not being able to do these big campaign events can be cumbersome,” Moussa said. “We have to think of creative ways to get people involved and engaged and also showcase how unique John is.”
The Democratic politician and former mayor of Denver is a “big live music guy” who also sings and plays the banjo, he continued. Hickenlooper has joined bands like the Avett Brothers and Old Crow Medicine Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the String Cheese Incident at Ogden Theatre.
According to a recent telephone poll of 800 likely voters by the bipartisan polling firm Fabrizio Ward and Hart Research in the first week of September, Hickenlooper enjoyed a five-point lead over Republican senator Cory Gardner at 51% to 46%. The poll was paid for by the American Association of Retired Persons. On Sept. 10, AARP released results of what it dubbed an “oversample” survey of voters 50 years or older — among that group of 749 Coloradans, Gardner is leading 49% to 47%, which is within the 3.6% margin of error.
IF YOU WATCH …
Who: John Hickenlooper, Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, Bonnie Raitt, Old Crow Medicine Show, Nathaniel Rateliff, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Michael Franti, Dianne Reeves, Spirit of Grace, Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Jeff Hanna and Jaime Hanna of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Reminders, Raquel Garcia and Hickenlooper volunteers and supporters
What: Hick-a-Palooza virtual concert
When: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Online, registration at www.hickenlooper.com
How much: Donation to Hickenlooper for Colorado