Despite rumors circulating about the potential closure of Local Coffee House, the establishment is here to stay. And its endurance comes with a mission for the Aspen community.
Co-founded and owned by the mother-daughter duo Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter, the local coffee shop and eatery on East Cooper Avenue came to life in 2018. A year later, the two women opened Here House — a private clubhouse that hosts community events and serves as a working space for members — in the same building as Local Coffee.
Separated only by a sliding curtain, the two concepts have grown side-by-side over the past few years, cultivating a community hang-out spot for locals and visitors alike. From the start, Olson and Carpenter created the space with a mission to serve, celebrate and engage the people who make Aspen, Aspen.
And while the venue has maintained its relaxed vibe and Aspen spirit, recent challenges faced by almost every local business in this town have led the owners to question the future of their creation.
As of mid-May, Olson and Carpenter were on track to either permanently close Local Coffee House or only keep the business open for customers on the weekends. In doing so, they had plans to expand Here House into the coffee shop space and focus their efforts on growing the private club.
Talk of the arrangement followed a number of factors, Olson said — from the increased financial struggles of keeping a local business running in a resort town to the influx of high-end chain brands affecting Aspen’s culture and the attitudes of the people who live here.
When word got out about Local Coffee’s closure, Olson said they received a “groundswell” response of “please don’t close” from people across all sectors of the community.
“The customers convinced us not to close,” Olson said. “And it wasn’t just locals who need the less expensive coffee, it’s locals who want to stay at a local place — that was just such a strong message.”
The official decision to keep the coffee shop open was made last week after a conversation between the two owners and the current managers of Local Coffee House, Andy and Stephanie Denaro.
“Andy and Stephanie were so passionate about keeping Local open, and when you have good leaders, their opinion matters so much,” Olson said. “Like if we didn’t have great people managing Local, this would be a no-brainer; but we do and we feel very blessed to have that stability.”
Keeping momentum
The Denaros moved to the valley two years ago for Stephanie’s job as a hairstylist in town. In need of work as well, Andy — who earned a degree in film and spent a decade chasing his dream career as a filmmaker — became a barista at Local Coffee House. He instantly fell in love with the place, from the interior design and laid-back vibe to the specially crafted coffee blend.
“What Michaela and Candice built, there’s an unspoken or unknown genius to it, and people feel it when they walk in — that paired with the coffee that they offer,” Andy said. “And when I came in, I saw the same genius; from day one, it’s what attracted me to Local and it’s what made me want to stay with Local.”
Andy took over as general manager in the fall and brought his wife on board a short month later. As a couple well-versed in the hustle, the crazy busy atmosphere of a popular coffee shop in Aspen was right up their alley.
Both Andy and Stephanie expressed how they love operating Local, describing its daily scene as energized and “the place to be” — loud music, people dancing along, locals and employees laughing and lounging on the outside benches early in the morning. So, when the possibility of closing Local was up in the air, the passionate managers dissented.
“We like what we’re doing now and our numbers are better than they’ve ever been and we’re growing,” Stephanie said. “We want to keep that momentum going, and I also think having Here House and Local together benefits one another — it’s all working.”
Here House and Local Coffee are under the same lease, said Olson, who nodded to landlord Tony Mazza for being one of the rare landlords in town “helping local businesses stay alive,” she said. According to Olson, Mazza is extending their lease for another 10 years.
‘Radically Local’
Coming out of off-season with the decision to keep Local alive, Olson said they are now putting a lot of energy into trying to “strengthen the local community as much as possible.”
Under the sub-label “Radically Local,” this mission involves redirecting the community to support local businesses and remind the town of the people who’ve been here, “sweated it out” and “make Aspen special,” said Olson — who commented on the angst held by many Aspenites lately, a response to a town that’s undergoing major changes.
“My tagline is there’s no room for cynics in ‘paradise,’ and I started being very close to a cynic,” Olson said. “I had to start thinking in a more positive way about how we all direct our community and that’s how ‘Radically Local’ came to us — it’s about, where can we make a difference? — and I hope Here House and Local will keep being a center for that activity.”
Olson said this difference comes with being conscious about where the community spends its time and money, mentioning how she and a group of people are currently working to create a currency for locals to spend at local businesses. While this currency project won’t take flight until next year, Olson said Local Coffee will possibly be a prototype for the concept this summer.
“Now it’s like, every dollar I spend is a statement about the Aspen [where] I want to live,” she said.
The Denaros are taking some of their own strides to further support the community through the coffee shop. They’ve been brainstorming ways to help locals skip long lines during peak summer months, listing hypotheticals like a kiosk system or urging community members to order online ahead of time.
Andy explained that Local Coffee is becoming more of a “vehicle” for selling products made by locals, and he discussed the speciality in “high-altitude roasting.” His roasting process is advantaged due to the altitude and natural climate of Aspen, and he’s working on events and ways to educate the community about this Local product, “made in the mountains, and made better in the mountains.”
From management to ownership, the proprietors of Local and Here House are inspired more than ever to be a space by and for the local community.
In anticipation of the new Gravity Haus social club taking over Eric’s Bar and the Su Casa compound — as well as a few high-end chain coffee shops coming to town, including New York-based Sant Ambroeus — Olson and Carpenter said they do not fret competition. They uphold the founding mission to serve, celebrate and engage the people who make Aspen, Aspen.
“The message locals can get from other businesses is, this is not for you; this is for the tourists,” Carpenter said. “Our space is literally named, this is for you and I think we all need a place we feel we belong where we live; you know, it’s really important to our sense of well-being — individually and as a community.”