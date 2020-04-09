Aspen Art Museum has canceled its summer ArtCrush fundraising gala and accompanying events in response to the coronavirus pandemic, AAM announced Thursday.
The four signature events — PreviewCrush, WineCrush, ArtCrush, and AfterpartyCrush — were scheduled to run Aug. 4 to 7.
“During the unpredictable circumstances that continue to define this global pandemic, it is our principal responsibility to safeguard the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community members, artists, and museum staff,” reads a statement from AAM board chairman John Phelan and co-presidents Paul Pariser and Amnon Rodan. “We remain hopeful for the swiftest conclusion of this crisis and look forward to welcoming the public back to our museum at the soonest and safest possible moment.”
ArtCrush provides a significant portion of funding for the nonprofit’s year-round curatorial and educational programming. The annual gala raises much of its proceeds through auctions of artwork that prominent, international contemporary art gallerists and artists donate to the museum.
“It is recognized as a highlight of the art world’s summer calendar,” AAM touts of the event in a statement released Thursday.
This story will be updated.