Although it was merely expected and not known for certain Thursday morning during a virtual presentation to the business community, Pitkin County officials warned that there were likely more restrictions — and indeed, possible shutdowns — were on the horizon.
Still, while the writing wasn’t on an actual wall, it was scrawled across the chat section of the Zoom meeting.
Michael Goldberg, for instance, expressed both via the chat forum and in real time his willingness to lobby his local business cohorts to collaborate in agreeing to stricter limitations — including a 10 p.m. curfew mirroring that of Denver — if it means preserving a more whole tourism season in the winter.
“Those that come here are from out of state, escaping their own environment,” the Belly Up proprietor said Thursday, “and the idea that making someone adhere to a pledge, I think, is a waste of time. [It’s] my belief that we need, in addition to enforcement, some other stricter form of making people adhere.”
Goldberg — who has first-hand experience operating a business in Denver — noted that while it’s an ideal situation, it far surpasses what he sees as a probable alternative otherwise.
“My fear has been getting shut down again, and imagine what that would be like, if we got shut down in the middle of December as opposed to taking stricter actions now,” he said. “If the county wanted to do a meaningful inroad toward getting our numbers down, I would personally support a 10 o’clock curfew in this town — and I think absent that kind of extreme measure, we are looking at getting shut down in the middle of our tourism season.”
His concern proved not unwarranted: by a Thursday afternoon Pitkin County Board of Health meeting only two hours after the conclusion of the virtual meeting hosted by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, it had been confirmed that the county would be moving into the Level 3 “orange” risk requiring 25% capacities for restaurants and 10 p.m. cut-offs on liquor service.
Still, Pitkin County is still ahead of some neighboring counties, according to a data presented by Policy and Project Manager Kara Silbernagel Thursday morning.
At that time, at least, Pitkin County ranked 43rd out of 64 in the state, though county officials acknowledged how quickly data have changed in the recent weeks.
“We’re seeing a pretty dramatic increase across the state and in Colorado. Locally, this is the 14-day trend line for Pitkin County’s incident rate. On Oct 30, we were sitting at 150 per 100,0000,” Silbernagel said. “We’re above 250, 260 right now.”
Lessening that number before the winter season comes into full swing is integral in keeping the local economy humming, although Aspen Mountain Lodge’s Bob Morris maintained that the market has corrected for the pandemic in his industry regardless of public health orders.
“Delta has dropped out of the [Aspen airline] market. We have been getting the news that our international guests have all canceled,” he said. “Additionally, we’re getting the news that older skiers have canceled on us. We are already looking at a maximum capacity of 60%.”
Still, Morris echoed Goldberg’s assessment that harsher enforcement protocol of local public health mandates will be necessary to avoid further shutdowns this winter.
“I’m seeing a complete lack of enforcement,” Morris said. “What I’m really afraid of is we can put all the signs around town we want, and we can try and create the right atmosphere for compliance, but what I’m seeing is a complete absence of compliance, especially as the day goes on. I think we need to get back to basics as a community.”