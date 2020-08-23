Mind Springs Health: 1-877-519-7505; mindspringshealth.org
Aspen Hope Center: 970-925-5858; ourhopecenter.org
Aspen Strong: aspenstrong.org
Colorado Crisis Line: 1-844-493-8255
This week, host Alycin Bektesh is joined by Public Information Officer Mike De Fries who is on scene in Glenwood Springs as one of nearly 900 fire crew working to contain the 29,000 acre Grizzly Creek Fire. De Fries gives the on the ground experience of the crews fighting the fire, and the b…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.