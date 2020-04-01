Aspen Music Festival and School announced early Wednesday that its summer programming will commence mid-July, two weeks later than originally scheduled.
The festival season will now span six weeks, as opposed to eight, from July 16 to Aug. 23. All events previously scheduled from July 2 to July 15 have been canceled.
“Our hope is this extra time will make travel more possible, and our belief is that we can, together, still create a superb educational experience and season of performances in this abridged time,” AMFS President and CEO Alan Fletcher said Wednesday in a prepared statement. “While uncertainty still rules the day, this delay reflects our ability, nearly four months out, to plan effectively and remain flexible in a dynamic situation. We will be actively monitoring developments, and we will revisit this in mid-May to be more certain of the feasibility of the plan.”
There will be some adjustments to the current programming announced at a later date, AMFS said in its announcement on Wednesday. Ticket buyers and pass buyers can refund or exchange tickets or purchased passes at any time. Fletcher continued: “Our first priority is the health and safety of all festival participants and of our community. But we do not forget that our work is important, and if this summer we can safely bring performances to the stage, foster growth in the next generation of musicians, and together forge meaning through music, we will.”
Aspen Music Festival and School’s 71st season features two themes that coincide with the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S.: “Beethoven’s Revolution” includes a deep dive into the German composer with some of the world’s foremost interpreters, while “Uncommon Women of Note,” offers a powerful coming together of musical luminaries who explore ambition, desire and identity through a female lens.
Also this summer, Renée Fleming and Patrick Summers intend to launch their intensive new opera program, Aspen Opera Theater.
A complete season schedule and can be found at aspenmusicfestival.com. AMFS will also mail their printed calendars soon and continue to update patrons via email and online.