Some of the skaters were noticeably shorter than the others Saturday afternoon. Nearly inversely correlative, some were noticeably grayer.
For the second consecutive year, representatives from the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association took to Lewis Ice Arena with youth programs from across the Western Slope, including Aspen, Summit, Steamboat, Telluride and Grand Junction, for a skills competition followed by a scrimmage ahead of the proper alumni game, the Stirling Cup Classic, which featured Aspen old-timers.
Among the attendees were former Avs captains Milan Hejduk and Adam Foote — who did not lace the skates — former Avs turned broadcasters Mark Rycroft, John Michael-Liles and John Mitchell. Also on the ice was short-time Av Aaron MacKenzie, a graduate of the University of Denver and captain for the short-lived mid-minor league team Denver Cutthroats, where he played with another attendee and former Av Kyle Quincey.
The youth players took part in shooting accuracy and power contests, measuring the speed of their shots, before a shootout competition that the alumni couldn’t help but take part in, dangling through the young goalies, who managed to make a couple saves along the way.