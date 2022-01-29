Here is a list of the 17 bills U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced, complete with summaries and the dates on which the bill was introduced. Note that most of these bills contain details that do not translate well to such brief summaries. For full details, visit congress.gov/member/lauren-boebert.
• We’re Not Paying You To Break Our Laws Act (Nov. 18)
No amounts may be made available from the Treasury for the payment of any settlement agreement filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona in A.I.I.L. v. Sessions, 4:19–CV–00481, or any substantially similar civil action brought by an individual as a result of an action taken to enforce the memorandum of the Attorney General entitled “Zero-Tolerance for Offenses Under 8 U.S.C. §1325(a)”, and dated April 6, 2018.
Note: This pertains to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions 2018 notification to all U.S. Attorney offices along the Southwest border of a “zero tolerance policy” for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
• Protecting Our Kids from Harmful Research Act (Nov. 5)
To prohibit the use of federal funds for gender transition in minors.
• Stop AOC Act (Oct. 29)
To prohibit the use of federal funds for funeral expenses related to COVID-19, and for other purposes.
• Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act (July 1)
Establishes forest management, forest conservation and wildfire prevention programs and activities.
• 30 x 30 Termination Act (July 1)
Prohibits federal acquisition of land or declaration of a national monument in certain areas and nullifies a provision of an executive order related to conservation.
• America’s Infrastructure Modernization Act (May 4)
To repurpose funds provided for COVID-19 relief that have not been obligated for purposes of infrastructure development, and for other purposes.
• MORE PILT Act (April 22)
Directs the Department of the Interior to develop a modeling tool that calculates the approximate market value of land covered by the payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) program and the approximate amount of local tax revenue the land would generate if privately owned. The PILT program compensates local governments for tax revenue lost due to tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries.
• Silver Cliff Community Act (April 15)
Directs the U.S. Postal Service to designate a single, unique ZIP Code for Silver Cliff, Colorado.
• LOCAL Act (March 19)
Directs that the headquarters for the Bureau of Land Management shall remain located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
• No Amnesty Act (March 18)
Prohibits federal agencies from expending funds or resources to implement, administer or enforce certain executive actions related to immigration, including actions that prioritize the removal of certain aliens, such as those suspected of engaging in terrorism; revokes an earlier executive order that required heightened vetting of aliens seeking admission as refugees; and directs the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs to develop a strategy to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Such executive actions shall have no force or effect.
• Secure the Southern Border Act (March 18)
Enacts into law several immigration-related executive orders, including those requiring reports on various issues, such as efforts by the Department of Homeland Security to end policies relating to the release of certain detained aliens; requires DHS to take actions to construct a physical barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border; and directs DHS to prioritize the removal of certain aliens, including those convicted or charged with any criminal offense.
• Stop the Biden Caravan Now Act (March 18)
Requires the Department of Homeland Security to transfer all equipment and personnel used to provide additional security in the District of Columbia since Jan. 12, 2021, to the southern U.S. border.
• Western Water Security Act (March 9)
Prohibits the departments of the Interior and Agriculture from conditioning the issuance, renewal, amendment or extension of any permit, approval, license, lease, allotment, easement, right-of-way or other land use or occupancy agreement (permit) on the transfer of any water right to the United States or on any impairment of title granted or otherwise recognized under state law by federal or state action; or requiring any water user (including a federally recognized Indian tribes) to apply for or acquire a water right in the name of the United States under state law as a condition of the issuance, renewal, amendment, or extension of such a permit.
• Protecting American Energy Jobs Act (Feb. 5)
Limits the President’s authority to prohibit or withdraw federal land or waters from energy production activities.
• Paris Agreement Constitutional Treaty Act (Jan. 21)
Prohibits taking any action to carry out the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — commonly known as the Paris Agreement — unless the Senate first ratifies the agreement. Further, the bill prohibits the use of any funds to advance the agreement.
• No Mask Mandates Act (Jan. 21)
Prohibits mandates that require individuals to wear a mask or other face covering on federal property or while traveling in interstate commerce.
• World Health Organization Accountability Act (Jan. 21)
Prohibits using federal funds for contributions to the World Health Organization (WHO) or for U.S. participation in WHO activities until the Department of State and the Department of Health and Human Services report to Congress on the extent to which the WHO and the Chinese government’s handling of the COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus disease 2019) outbreak contributed to the global pandemic.