One thing that hasn’t changed in my 20-plus years here is our community’s love for live music. From free concerts in Snowmass to Spring Jam in the streets of downtown to enjoying world-class symphony orchestra music both inside and out of the Benedict Music Tent and grooving to top-notch music at the Belly Up, we really do get it all. And while I may not be a front-row mainstay at each of them, I appreciate the opportunity to take it all in when I can.
I don’t mean to brag, but I get to roughly two to three shows at the Belly Up a year. Yes, you read that correctly. I just can’t go out like I used to, but when I do, I like to go all out and stay up past my bedtime. When Belly Up announced that they were hosting the Palm Tree Music Festival, I was stoked, but because I’m slow on tech I missed the pre-sale tickets completely. Note to self: Check “Promotions” folder on email more frequently.
Then I balked at buying a ticket. Kygo who? Yes, I realize that’s sacrilege by some standards, but he doesn’t trip my trigger. The real draw for me was none other than the one and only Jack White. If you know, you know. And if you don’t, you should watch the documentary, “It Might Get Loud.” You’ll probably be a fan after that. At the very least, it’ll put you in the mood for rock ‘n’ roll and you’ll see guitar legends Jack White and Jimmy Page spliced with The Edge from U2 and think, hmm, how did The Edge get on the same documentary as Jack and Jimmy? Must have financed it.
Maybe all the free music I’ve seen around here has ruined me for paid venues. I missed the pre-sale and then just sort of passed. It was even within bedtime hours. What can I say? I’ve been working and skiing and am no longer 25 years old! I’ll try to remember my inner “Fun Beth” the next time tickets such as these go on sale.
I got to see guitar hero Jack White in my backyard after work with a friend. Someone else’s stellar planning was my good fortune. When one friend can’t make it to see Jack White, by all means, invite me! I didn’t have a chance to plan in advance, i.e. requesting off work, or at least out early for a nap, but I persevered anyway. The Palm Tree Music Festival was the first of its kind and I’m not mad at it. In fact, let’s do it again! There’s no denying what a world-class venue the Belly Up is, but a music festival less than a block from home, outside and done by 9:30 p.m.? I’m in.
The set up for the festival was massive. The whole thing was well planned and the fact that it was all broken down and packed up two days later is impressive. Proving once again that Aspen really does bring the circus to town. The park was a no-go for dogs for a full week, which only put a small cramp in my dog’s routine. Though I do wish we’d sneaked out for one round of frisbee on that pristine groomed snow. You know I love corduroy!
The venue held the perfect amount of people, but a crowd all the same. Walking on snow that eventually melts after hundreds of people walk on it was the only pitfall, if you can even call it that. My friend and I soon found out after about four steps that there would be random snow divots making it appear that we’d been incredibly overserved. You had to look where you were walking if you didn’t want to be taken out by a surprise snow snake, which made for hilarious side entertainment.
Speaking of melting, as soon as Jack White got on stage was about the time my face melted down into those very snow pits. I’ve been to many concerts in my life, but never have I ever spent the entire time looking as though I was in a painful, constipated wince. I guess that’s where the whole face-melting concept comes from. They all use the same facial muscles — melt, wince, same, same. It’s a good thing I don’t do Botox, otherwise Jack White would have no idea of the effect he had on me. He played old music, he played new. And I loved it all. I’ve never wanted to post my semi-horrible videos and pictures from a show so bad. It was that good. And to think I did most of my melting and falling into snow divots with a Liquid Death* in hand?
I can die now, but wait, there’s more. Three nights of free music in Wagner Park facing the World Cup course on Aspen Mountain this weekend. Will I make it? Do I have any face left to lose? I think I’ve got this. And so do you! Leave your big dumb hats at home and get out for the festivities. With the World Cup in town one thing is guaranteed — there will be more cowbell!
Aspen really is a confusing little gem of a place to call home. It can frustrate you and occasionally leave you feeling like you haven’t “enough,” then turn around and bestow you with an experience not many other towns of 7,000 people can boast. Live music in the park, or the base of the mountain? Sounds good to me!I’ll see you in the crowd and keep my major pom hat at home.
*Liquid Death is hip, edgy canned soda water that the youngsters like, Mom.
Beth is waving her hands in the air like she just don’t care. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com
