Sale prices are obscenely high and just keep going up. How long can this possibly last?
It’s a prevalent question. With dwindling inventory — and a valley full of brokers — I’m sure many of you have been contacted by one or more brokers trying to convince you to sell your home. Our market has never been stronger. The million-dollar question is, “What do you think will happen in 2022?”
Of course, there is no way of knowing how long this will last. All we really do know is buyers and brokers continue to search for mountain getaways as pickings grow increasingly slim. Are Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley immune to a correction? Even with COVID restrictions still in place in Pitkin County, we seem to have acquired real estate herd immunity to outside influences and wild market fluctuations.
What is going on outside our beautiful valley that could change the influx? Here are just a few of the classic indicators that traditionally have affected and disrupted our economy. And they all happened last week.
Interest rate hikes: As of Thursday and during Jerome Powell’s news conference, analysts upped their interest-rate predictions. They originally predicted four hikes and then increased that figure last week to five rate hikes for 2022. The stock market immediately dipped.
Inflation: Inflation continues to escalate at an unsustainable rate. On Thursday, the price of WTI crude oil topped $88 per barrel. Many financial experts are predicting $100 per barrel oil prices this year. Food costs are ridiculous. I don’t need a statistic to make the point. Just go buy a pound of bacon.
Global Politics: What happens if Russia invades Ukraine?
Crime: Dramatically rising crime rates in the most desirable cities.
Pandemic fallout: Worker and supply chain shortages plague small businesses.
Et cetera.
How does the U.S. economy continue to flourish and fuel the real estate market with all of this uncertainty and instability? History is typically a solid indicator for future events, but it may be that the unprecedented events of the last two years have created a paradigm shift that drives a different outcome.
Many baby boomers are fearful the boom will bust, and another crash like we experienced in 2008 is inevitable. Nationally, baby boomers are “right sizing” (looking for comfortable, low-maintenance spaces with amenities they can enjoy in retirement), downsizing and moving to warmer and tax-free states. Cashing out at the top of the market is an attractive idea if you have other motivating factors like new grandbabies, health issues or just want a lifestyle change. If this is you, now is the time to start the process to market your home and be ready to make your move. Recent history indicates homes will sell quickly.
Millennials are another big driver of our current market. Wealth is being created quickly for this generation, whose numbers as home buyers are about to eclipse their parents’ generation. Technology, crypto, gaming and new business models are minting new young millionaires. On top of that, it’s the beginning of the greatest transfer of wealth in our history. Gifts from parents and grandparents have provided real estate purchase dollars to young families. Inherited wealth will continue to allow this generation and the next to invest in their lifestyles anywhere they want.
What does all this mean to us? According to a 2021 WealthX report, Aspen is the No. 2 most attractive place to live in the world for “Ultra High Net Worth” individuals (at least if the population density is any indicator). Monaco is first.
Our natural beauty, intellectual culture, arts, innovation and outdoor sports will continue to attract people from all over the globe. The great migration from cities continues as crime flourishes.
The mountain geography of our landscape limits growth naturally. Throughout the valley, supply is limited. New building development gets more challenging with each moratorium and limits the supply even further. Could it be that the traditional indicators of market disruption might actually deliver even more demand to our valley?
No matter what happens in 2022, cash buyers will continue to be attracted to the ease of living, low crime, good schools and a vibrantly connected community. Cash in a bank is losing value daily. Investing in real estate offers an opportunity for increased value over time, with that one extra bonus — you get to live in it.
Ann Abernethy is a Broker Associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”