With little notice, and what appears to have been a predetermined 5-0 vote, Aspen City Council voted to impose Ordinance 27 on Dec. 8, a moratorium on new residential building applications and short-term rentals. Since then, the Aspen City Council has received a lot of pushback from the public, sparking controversy throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
Following the December council vote, the Aspen Board of Realtors filed a lawsuit for the first time in its history against the city of Aspen. Concurrently, a grassroots nonprofit, “Aspenites for Responsible Land Use Policy,” was formed by Robert Bowden and Bill Guth, longtime residents and developers.
Most locals are now aware of the dust-up that has ensued.
The issue is the infringement on property rights, and the impact on thousands who support their families as a result of homeownership. The pushback is broad, affecting every economic class — that this has caused a major ripple effect is an understatement.
The moratorium has had time to breathe now, and it sounds as if the council is ready to listen. Public input has been invited. This is good news. “You have a group of people who have a common love of the mountains,” Bowden says. “We all have a story, and city council is not allowing us to tell it. We can solve any problem if we continue to talk. The moratorium stops that conversation.”
Your opinion on the moratorium may differ from mine. I am, after all, a real estate broker, property owner and real estate investor. I see the impact throughout our valley. Homeowners, of course, are first to be affected. If someone purchased a property in 2021 and was dreaming of updating the home, this moratorium came as a huge surprise and a costly one, indeed. If you are a local who purchased your home 30 years ago, relying on a Christmas or Fourth of July holiday rental to cover your mortgage, your family’s budget was blown. If you are one of the thousands of employees who provide services to individual homeowners — construction companies or any number of hospitality businesses — you, too, are already feeling the job crunch.
We’ve all experienced the negative effects of too much construction and traffic in the past few years. Short-term rentals can cause excessive noise and other disturbances. These are management issues. Enforcing a moratorium and calling it an “emergency” as a fix is heavy handed. Aspen City Council has overreached, at best. At worst, they have displayed a cavalier disregard for public input.
The only positive I see is that it has captured the entire valley’s attention, and the city council and staff are now taking measures to listen. On Feb. 17, the city of Aspen issued a press release: “City Seeks Input on the Future of Residential Building and Short-Term Rentals in Aspen.”
Bravo! Now it is up to anyone who cares to be heard. So let’s talk — let’s have that conversation.
For more information visit: www.aspencommunityvoice.com/aspens-built-environment or contact Ben Andersen, ben.anderson@aspen.gov, 970-429-2765.