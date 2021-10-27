Expectations for the upcoming winter season were highlighted during the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s 2021 Tourism Outlook Forum on Tuesday.
Eliza Voss, vice president of destination marketing, said advanced lodging bookings for November through March are pacing 85% higher over last winter’s pandemic-affected five-month period and 2.8% over the same months in 2019-20. That’s based on data supplied monthly by resort-tracking firm DestiMetrics.
“From ACRA’s perspective, we will remain cautiously optimistic for winter,” Voss said.
She said December is shaping up to be a strong month for visitors, while January is lagging. She said Aspen-Snowmass bookings for Presidents Day Weekend (in mid-February) through early March are showing strong gains, which is par for the course industrywide.
Tourism market research firm Destination Analysts has noted that 44.9% of American travelers have tentative plans to take one holiday-related trip this season. That compares with 52.8% in the fall of 2019, Voss said.
International travel is expected to rebound in November, but the recovery will still be long-term, she said. For example, Sidney, Australia, in the state of New South Wales, is lifting its two-week quarantine for returning travelers. Pre-pandemic, that was a good market for Aspen tourism.
“We see an opportunity for this market to resume, but we aren’t yet sure about the pace of that happening,” Voss said.
She said marketers are hearing of many inquiries from Australia about February and March, but not their traditional month of visitation in January.
“So, we’re not sure if they’ll be game to travel that early in January, and fill that ‘January need period' that we’re all seeing in the occupancy reports,” Voss said.
Tuesday’s forum also featured a presentation on global destination management trends from Frank Cuypers, senior strategist for the consultancy Destination Think. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Destination Think and ACRA are working together to create a comprehensive destination management plan.
Aspen Mayor Torre also was present in the virtual forum, reading a city proclamation that recognized October as “Guest Service Appreciation Month.”
“Whereas, [Guest Service Appreciation Month] is an opportunity to say thank you to all the guest service employees who are an essential part of what creates an environment for Aspen to thrive,” Torre said.
Voss also said that ACRA is looking forward to celebrating its 75th anniversary of skiing.
Aspen Skiing Co. issued a news release Tuesday about what it called a “historic milestone” that will honor the heritage and history of skiing in Aspen as well as provide a look forward to the future of skiing
“The season will highlight how innovation in ski racing, sustainability, athletic achievement, inclusion, art and other areas have led to future possibilities in each of these areas,” the release says.
A celebration of the anniversary is scheduled for Jan. 11 at the base of Lift 1A at Shadow Mountain. In 1947, the original Lift 1 was the first chairlift to open on Aspen Mountain, and at the time, it was the longest chairlift in the world, according to the release.
Also in connection with the anniversary, SkiCo is partnering with Pop-Up magazine to co-host three consecutive nights of shows at the Wheeler Opera House Jan. 9-11. The event will feature mixed-media storytelling that will emphasize Aspen-Snowmass’s heritage, sustainability and inclusion in a “live magazine” format.
“Toasting to the 75th anniversary, a specialty ‘Aspen 75’ cocktail, a spin-off of the original ‘French 75,’ will be available for $7.50 in all on-mountain restaurants. The ‘Aspen 75’ will also be available in The Little Nell [hotel],” the release adds.
SkiCo also reiterated the opening and closing dates for its four ski areas: Aspen Mountain, Nov. 25 to April 17; Snowmass, Nov. 25 to April 17; Aspen Highlands, Dec. 11 to April 10; and Buttermilk, Dec. 11 to April 3.