The Aspen Chamber Resort Association made clear on Tuesday its strongly held belief that Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit program has overstayed its welcome.
“Some want to argue if that program was a success or not. It actually doesn’t really matter at this point,” Debbie Braun, ACRA president and CEO, said during Tuesday's ACRA board meeting. “These added measures are no longer needed and now they serve only as punitive to the local resort industry.”
That’s not to say there was no appreciation for the program at all — ACRA members did believe some components of Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit were beneficial, like its listing of the five commitments of containment and local mask orders. However, most board members felt that still requiring travelers to test negative within 72 hours of arriving in Pitkin County was asking too much and deterring business.
“It’s causing severe economic hardship, not only to the hotel industry but many of the other businesses that depend on visitation,” said Jeff Bay, a local lodging sector representative on ACRA’s board of directors.
The Pitkin County Board of Health voted to enact the county’s traveler affidavit, which went into effect on Dec. 14.
Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who also serves as an alternate on the board of health, said Tuesday that a lot of people had thanked her and her colleagues for instituting the affidavit.
“The last numbers I knew, we had over … 60,000 people fill out a traveler affidavit, and a lot of people were thanking us,” Clapper said. “We did have some people thank us because they realized their families tested positive with no symptoms. So they canceled their trips and said they would be more than happy to come back and visit here when they were all healthy.”
Clapper’s comments about the number of people who had completed Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit prompted Braun to ask, “Well, for those 60,000 we have received, I wonder if there are 60,000 that went elsewhere?”
According to Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery Public Information Officer Tracy Trulove, to date, the county has received 69,964 traveler affidavits.
“We want to keep everybody safe, too,” Braun said. “If you look at the snapshot from the end of February, it’s much different than that snapshot at the end of December.”
On Tuesday, Pitkin County’s seven-day incidence rate was 118 cases per 100,000 people and its seven-day percent positivity rate was 2.5%.
On Dec. 14, when the traveler affidavit went into effect, the county’s 14-day incidence rate was 1,002 cases per 100,000 people and its two-week percent positivity rate was 7.1%.
The state, in its updated COVID-19 dial, now utilizes seven-day metrics as opposed to its previous 14-day data sets.
Like the county’s incidence rate, the total number of passengers who flew in and out of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport was also down 47.7% during the month of January, according to Bill Tomcich, an airline consultant to Fly Aspen Snowmass.
“There are a lot of reasons for that,” Tomcich, who also serves on the ACRA board, said in a separate interview. “Obviously, international business is down, and normally January is the month that is really popular with international travelers.”
The ACRA board was not the only entity to bring up the affidavit program Tuesday; the Aspen City Council regular meeting agenda was also adjusted to add the traveler affidavit as a discussion point Tuesday evening. Mayor Torre serves on the health board, where he represents the viewpoint of the council.
The Pitkin County Board of Health will meet again on Thursday to discuss the future of the traveler affidavit, which, as it stands currently, will remain in effect until April 30 unless the board decides otherwise.