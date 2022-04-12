This time, Amber Dunkelberg is serious when she tells her consignment clients that this season is her last — but it’s a speech she’s given at least three, maybe even four times that she can remember in her 14-and-a-half-year tenure at 517 E. Hopkins Ave.
Amber’s Uptown Consignment, like the other tenants that were in the building owned by developer Mark Hunt, is on a lease that can be terminated with 30 days’ notice. Hunt sent eviction notices in November, and while Harvey Preston Gallery proprietor Sam Harvey vacated, Dunkelberg negotiated remaining in her retail space through April.
In an interview Monday, Dunkelberg thanked Mark Hunt’s team for allowing her “to close as gracefully and professionally as possible, and that’s really all I ask for.”
Still, she described the ups and downs of lease negotiations as a rollercoaster.
“I was given one month’s notice via eviction notices for November. Thankfully, Mark Hunt’s team gave me until the end of the season to close properly instead of the one-month notice,” she said. “This is not my first time I've been told I had a season to close. It has been a constant rollercoaster — and I think it’s been at least three other times but each time, his plans have changed and I’d get to stay.”
Balancing mixed messages regarding one’s lease is tough enough in any business, but Dunkelberg’s is consignment, meaning that each time she thought she would be closing shop, she’d have to settle all accounts with her clients that had dropped off inventory to resell as well as the typical costs of shuttering a business.
“I’m proud of what I created: a store that provides a service for our local community that is affordable, not only for locals to shop but also to sell their merchandise,” she said. “For my clients, my clients are aware of what’s been going on for years — and they know that I’m not leaving town; they’ve been on this rollercoaster with me, the whole way.”
Dunkelberg repeatedly expressed gratitude for not only her clients but also her customers Monday.
“I do feel bad for the locals and the tourists that [will lose their shopping experience]. Some of these tourists, they can shop at Gucci and Prada — they choose to shop at my store. And they come in every year and they find their little treasure,” she said.
As for what’s next for the building, Hunt did not return a phone call Monday evening seeking comment. Dunkelberg didn’t know, either, other than the fact that the building was no longer immediately fated for demolition. Rather, she saw her would-be rent increase to five figures (she did not specify an amount).
“It’s been stressful, but I’ve stayed anyway, thinking I was going to be evicted because the building was going to be demolished. … But now instead of demolishing it, he raised the rent to something completely out of my range,” Dunkelberg said. “I reached out several times to see if I could renegotiate the rent to stay another season, but there has been no communication on their side.”
It’s far from the first time Hunt has indicated a shift in interest for 517 E. Hopkins Ave. — in 2016, a corporation he controlled acquired approval for a land-use application that would have allowed for a two-story, mixed-use building with affordable housing on top (voters in 2018 did not accept this proposal). Hunt had offered spaces in the building’s basement, ground- and second-floor levels — everything except for three street-fronting retail units — as an alternative location for a city hall annex building, according to previous reporting by The Aspen Daily News (for 25 years, until 2015, the building was home to the ADN office).
It was back when the building was owned by ADN founder Dave Danforth that Dunkelberg initially negotiated her rental lease — except back then, with her previous landlord, there was hardly a formal lease to speak of.
“I have been in this building since 2007, when Dave Danforth owned the building. He was kind enough to take a chance on me. When I moved in, there was no lease; it was ‘good luck’ and more like a handshake,” she said, adding, “If it wasn’t for Dave Danforth and it wasn’t for my husband doing it all with me, I wouldn’t have opened this business.”
Now, Dunkelberg is looking forward to her next chapter — which may just involve actual chapters. She’s been writing a book, offering stories and perspective straight from inside the walls of Amber’s Uptown Consignment, for the past several years. But in the immediate term?
“This summer, I’ll be taking a well-needed break,” she said.
To be clear, though, if Dunkelberg thought there was affordable retail space left in Aspen, she’d continue Amber’s Uptown Consignment at a new address. “If there was a location in Aspen that was in my price range, I would’ve taken it. But with the current rent rates going so high, it has pushed me out.”