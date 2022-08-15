The elephant in the room is trumpeting a shift. At the recent Inman Connect gathering of luxury U.S. brokers from all over the country, the changing market got enormous attention.
On my last REALM.Global weekly Zoom call, eight top-tier luxury brokers from major U.S. markets reported on the undeniable shift in market conditions. Globally, the story is the same. Recession, rising interest rates, inflationary building and labor costs have thrown a wet blanket on the sizzling market of the recent past. Multiple offers and buyers who are willing to put offers in on properties sight unseen are no longer trending. Pandemic gypsies migrating to smaller towns for larger chunks of land are taking a breather.
Throughout the U.S., sellers are living in the recent past of unrealistic pricing, and buyers with deep pockets are not so quick to make a move. Stagflation is rearing its ugly head, particularly in places that experienced bullet-fire fast sales and unprecedented demand over the past two years.
“But Aspen is different” — that is the anecdotal chatter on the hiking circuit. Is it?
From Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, price reductions are popping up daily. “Price changes” is now the more delicate euphemism for reductions. The high end is no exception, with one listing reduced from $29 million to just under $25 million.
Throughout the entire MLS, there have been a total of 61 price reductions this month for properties listed at $1 million and up.
The common cocktail talk is, “Our buyers are cash buyers. Interest rates don’t matter. It will level out, but not crash.” It is partially true. Many buyers are cash buyers. The issue is about hesitation. Uncertainty is not positive for any investment strategy. Equities, bonds, commodities real estate, and private equity are all affected by diminished consumer confidence. Risk management is always a factor in purchasing real estate no matter what the price.
Interest rates may not directly impact the high-end buyer, but it most certainly affects business costs. Inflation is agnostic and ubiquitous. Nobody escapes untouched. Sellers’ unrealistic price expectations and buyer hesitation has the market questioning its footing. It feels a little stuck.
In the past few weeks, we have seen a more normal market. To real estate super fans who have seen breathtaking price increases and bullet-fast private sales, it feels like a slowdown. Most sellers’ collective emotional expectation has not yet adjusted to realistic pricing, more days on the market — and tougher deals.
If you are a seller, here are some guidelines for selling now:
Listen to your broker’s pricing suggestions. Overpricing will cause your property to languish. Inventory is rising. Buyers have more options.
Commit to making your home show ready and as perfect as possible.
Your neighbor’s list price is not a comparable price until it is sold.
Do not list high with the idea “we can always come down.”
If you have not seen several showings and an offer in 30 days, adjust your price in one bold move.
“First offer, best offer.” That doesn’t mean take the first price. Rather, the first buyer who offers is usually the one who is most motivated. Unless the offer is ridiculous, be willing to negotiate.
Now that the elephant has spoken, you can proceed with confidence that the market is going back to the future. If you are a real seller, reasonable pricing will deliver a positive outcome for your next sale.