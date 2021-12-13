Question: Should we wait until after the holidays to list our home?
A lot of people think listing their home during the holidays is a “bah humbug” idea. They assume it will be annoying and disruptive. While everyone’s family situation is different, I’ve listed several of my homes during the heart of the holidays and many of them have sold. Here’s why.
During the holidays, you are probably more focused on making your home beautiful than any other time of the year. You have dragged all the holiday decor from your garage, storage unit or basement. You invested plenty of time with those annoying strings of light. Garlands are up, the tree is done, lights actually work, stockings are hung and menus are planned. All the neighbors will be so impressed. It’s time to welcome guests and spread the holiday cheer.
As you stand back and admire your gorgeous home, you know you want to show it off. It has never looked better! In addition to family, friends and friends of friends, why not bring on the buyers?
There’s holiday cheer, and then there’s the winter wonderland of the Roaring Fork Valley. We live in a spectacular winter haven. Everyone wants to be a part of The Aspen Idea. We came here for the horse-drawn-carriage atmosphere that is actually quite real and not just a Central Park attraction. The holidays here are truly magical and unique. I say serve it up with showings.
There is a different energy in your home when you’ve prepared it for the holidays. It comes to life and sets the stage for even the least imaginative buyer to see themselves living there. Thoughts of family gatherings, festive dinners, s’mores at the outdoor fireplace and the excitement of anticipation all deliver a sense of hope and optimism to your buyer. Make your home available to embrace them.
Remember, selling your home is never just about beds, baths and benefit. It is always about feelings. What does a real buyer want to feel like in their new home? Decking your halls with the holiday spirit is part of the December ritual — and in Aspen and throughout the valley, that effort stretches through January and beyond. People who visit Aspen over the holidays (read: potential buyers) are in a different mindset than they are at home, distracted by their busy lives. They are more relaxed, present and loving that magical feeling Aspen has to offer.
Why not leverage your investment of time, talent and resources to deliver an experience to a buyer they won’t get in July? Make a plan with your broker to schedule showings and be enthusiastic and welcoming. When other sellers are more like Scrooge, you be Rudolph, Santa Claus and the smart elf that stole the buyer. Make each showing a festive and memorable moment. Leave some cookies and coffee for your visiting Santa — maybe he’ll even bring you a buyer.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”