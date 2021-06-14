Question: I am a young professional living in the midvalley. I have been renting for years now, and I’d like to finally break out of the rental pool and buy my first place. As a single person, how can I buy a house as a first-time buyer?
Answer: I work with a lot of first-time buyers and love helping people understand their options. It’s true this is a very tough market to break into, but it’s not impossible. As a first-time home buyer, you’re buying a stepping stone — not your forever home or your dream home, but a property that will help you build equity and get you into a more comfortable position in a couple of years. Even though we’re in a very competitive market, there are still great opportunities to build equity through real estate that will help build a solid foundation for you and your family. Getting out of the rental pool and into your own home is one of the best ways to make your money work for you.
The first step is to speak with a lender, preferably local, and figure out what kind of loan you can qualify for. A lot of people think they have to come up with 10% down to purchase a home, but that’s not the case. There are multiple loan options for first-time home buyers. In Colorado you can get a CHFA loan that offers down-payment assistance with your FHA loan. If you are eligible for a USDA loan, you can purchase a home with zero-percent down and 100% financing. Depending on your credit, you may be able to qualify for a conventional loan with only 3% down. … You have options! Also keep in mind that interest rates are currently at an all-time low, so buyers are able to qualify for larger loans that increase their buying power. Ultimately, it’s about being resourceful. Maybe that means asking a family member to cosign or to help finance the down payment. In this market, you need to be creative.
The reality is wages are not going to increase as fast as the cost of living, and it’s going to push our working class farther and farther away from Aspen. People are purchasing homes in New Castle and even as far as Rifle and commuting to Aspen. Just remember, this is a stepping stone. I’ve had clients get amazing returns on properties from New Castle to Rifle and build up enough equity to afford something in Glenwood. These days, when people refer to the Roaring Fork Valley, it really extends all the way to Rifle, just like the RFTA bus route.
It’s also important to understand most properties are going to have a homeowners association (HOA). A well run HOA can actually save you money in the long run. If you’re putting all of your money into a down payment you might not have the funds immediately available to fix something major if it needs to be repaired or replaced. An HOA that is responsible for landscaping and exterior maintenance will reduce your risk tremendously because you are not responsible for some big ticket items that are impossible for you to take on by yourself. On the other hand, a buyer needs to do their due diligence on the property and the HOA — physical property inspections and reviewing the HOA docs to confirm they have a reserve fund built up. You don’t want to be responsible for a major assessment if there is a major repair down the road.
Every client’s situation is different; what it comes down to is understanding your options. There are many ways to make a property work for you — you just have to get your foot in the door.
Mike Eaton established himself in Aspen real estate as ”Rookie of the Year” and “Top Producer” at his previous brokerage firm. Now with Slifer Smith & Frampton, Mike specializes in residential and commercial real estate.