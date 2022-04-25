The short answer? Emotions matter.
Last week was bedlam. I listed a very stylish and cool condo in Willits. The sellers had done extensive research on their own and arrived at a price. They are both professional and self-described data-driven nerds. We launched the listing of their NY-style, two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft in the heart of Willits.
Here’s how it went: The listing went live at 5 p.m. on a weekday. By 8:15 the following morning, the first offer arrived with an impressive price, over the asking price.
Showings began at 9:30 a.m. and continued to increase throughout the day. Every 30 minutes a new group came in, along with two more offers. Each offer exceeded the previous one. This went on all day, until 9:30 p.m.
Buyers were in love and wanted it. One by one, they came up with very clever ways to get their offers considered, including paid vacations and expensive dinners for the sellers.
The following morning, the sellers made their decision and accepted one of the offers. What tilted them in that buyer’s direction? Why that offer? In the end, it was an emotional connection that sealed the deal.
If anyone tries to tell you it doesn’t matter who buys your house, they would be wrong. Over and over, at any price point, the buyer who wins the property among multiple offers is often according to the seller’s feelings about that specific buyer.
Some people say it doesn’t matter: Just bring me the highest bidder. But owning a home is an emotional experience — it brings such an element of pride and joy that even the most sophisticated seller wants to feel good about the transfer to the next owner.
Who won the Willits deal? A longtime local family who purchased the condo for their daughter. Never underestimate the power of a parent when it comes to protecting their young.
“We want this to be good and positive for everyone involved,” they said. Their hearts were in it. They were driven by keeping their daughter close, along with the hope that grandchildren might also reside there someday. In the end, they showed the most passion. They showed up first and ready to go.
So, how do you compete? Given that you have the financial means, your goal should be to make the deal as simple as possible. Having cash or financing at the ready, offering the tightest due-diligence period possible, and not allowing small inspection items to be the tail that wags the dog will all help you to compete. Assure your seller that you are serious, reasonable, fair and ready to go. Even more importantly? Start by being nice. If it’s appropriate, share your story, your background, or your intentions — something personal about you may be the thing that connects with the seller. In the end, be real and let your emotions show. Passion is persuasive. Bring it along on your next deal and see what happens. It may be the game changer.
