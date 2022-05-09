Life doesn’t care what the real estate market is doing. Have you noticed? College decisions, first jobs, career change, empty nest, divorce or the death of a parent or spouse all lead us to new places. Every rite of passage is accompanied by making a move both emotionally and physically.
Upsizing, downsizing and rightsizing your living space is the tandem partner that rides alongside your emotional journey. The need that propels us forward and lands us back to Earth with a jolt is that relentless question, “Where will I live?” followed by, “How will I live?”
In the real estate market frenzy in which we live, finding the next place can become a full-time and emotionally draining job. It requires stamina, preparation and flexibility like never before.
This can be further exacerbated when a life change demands you do it fast.
Financial capability and your ability to demonstrate that is a given. There are, of course, a few other things to think about.
Pitch perfect or not: Are you willing to accept that no house is perfect? Houses are like people. They each have nuances and peculiarities that must be accepted. In this market, acceptance of less than perfect can tip a transaction your way. What is most important to you in your next move? Until you define it, you can’t find it. One of my lifelong tenets is buy good real estate and fix houses.
So what is good real estate? Good real estate draws you in. You will feel it. Location tops the list, followed by privacy, killer views, acreage, riverfront, school district, walkability and aesthetics. If you find a location that sings to you or checks all the boxes, you can be much more forgiving of the structure. Most homes can be reworked but the land cannot. If you can do a cosmetic update on a home with good bones, that’s your prize.
Once you have unearthed your plot of paradise, evaluate the work that needs to be done in the context of ever-increasing prices, supply-chain backups and limited labor force. Then, to get a realistic sense of cost on a remodel, pre-source appliances, countertop material, fixtures, flooring, labor and even paint colors for availability. When they tell you it will be six weeks for delivery, regroup and find an alternative “in-stock” option.
Here are a few things that can’t be fixed without a major (read: costly) renovation: Does the floorplan flow or is it choppy? Is the square footage within the footprint adequate? Is the structure sound? Do windows or roofs need replacing? Do bathrooms, floors or the entire kitchen need an overhaul?
How bad is it? Evaluate based on the investment of time and money required to update it — there is a diminishing return. What will you really have when it is done? If it is still a bad house, it may have just dropped into tear-down territory. And if you land in Pitkin County, assume it will take years to do all the permitting and contracting to deal with new construction.
Even in a tough market, you can win if you have eyes wide open and a good strategy. Brokers can guide, but only you can control the emotional ride and decide what works. When life changes, stop, plan and take charge. Only then will you make your best move and celebrate the changes.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast, “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”