It seems like you can’t throw a rock in Aspen without hitting a real estate broker. How do I choose one?
You are right about one thing: There are more real estate brokers in Colorado than there are cutthroat trout. The real-estate business itself is often described as cutthroat and more — unethical, even smarmy. In Aspen, chairlifts, hiking trails and rivers are dotted with brokers around every corner. Finding a broker is easy. Finding the right broker is not.
When you select a real-estate broker, you are entering into a business partnership. You are a team, and the goal is to sell your home for the best possible price or to find the right place for you to make memories. Doesn’t that deserve some time and effort on your part?
There are myriad considerations, but I’d recommend starting with these:
Hire the best broker for you, not your best friend who is a broker
Don’t do business with close friends. Yes, you need to know your broker. But trust me on this: Your college roommate is a great person, and she might even be a solid broker, but that does not mean she is the best broker for you. To avoid the friend trap, just say no. It might be a little awkward, but believe me, it’s a lot better than how unpleasant it can get if a deal goes bad. That’s a friendship killer. Hire a professional to be your trusted advisor.
Prepare to share
From the very beginning, be honest with your broker. Are you pressed to sell due to a job transfer or health issue, or are you simply testing the market? If you have deferred your home’s maintenance, let your broker know what needs to be done, and make a plan to start the repairs. Chances are your broker will have a team of tradespeople they work with often. If not, move on. Don’t hide home problems from your broker or from your buyer. You will need to fill out a seller’s property disclosure after your home goes under contract, and the penalty for obscuring material facts can result in a lawsuit — and at the very least, a broken deal.
Find the best fit for you
The best broker in the market may not be the best for you. This is a job interview. Before you ask all the standard questions about marketing approaches, pricing and commissions, wouldn’t you like to know your broker returns your emails, texts and calls? Do they really? You need to know, like and trust your broker. If there is a voice in your head whispering, “This doesn’t feel right,” you should listen!
Impressive sales numbers don’t ensure they are a good fit. Real estate transactions are highly emotional and require a solid relationship with your broker. Are you confident she will be a steady hand? Can she guide you through a roller coaster of emotions? You will be intensely connected while navigating your transaction. Does your broker have the bandwidth for your needs, or are you going to get lost or eclipsed by listings four times the price of yours? Will you be left to interact with assistants most of the time? The stakes are high. Are they on it, and on it for you? Only when you feel comfortable should you move on to the details of showing rules, commissions, marketing, etc.
What do you want?
Sit down and figure out what you want. Write it down. Describe your most perfect day. Write it in full detail. Where is it? Who is there? How is it different from how you are living now? If I could only have one thing, what would it be? Fill in your blanks. You are the architect of your life. Stop, think and describe every detail. Are you a buyer or a seller? Need two home offices? A better school district? A right-sized condo? Family compound? Walkability? A golf community? Do you want to involve yourself in the community?
The bottom line is to spend time and give serious thought to hiring a broker. Your effort will dictate the outcome for a smooth and successful transaction. After all, you are designing your life. What could be more important than that?
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton.