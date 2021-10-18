I have been a broker for many years, and the No. 1 lesson I have learned is to never assume. In real estate — especially in today’s competitive market — the process moves so rapidly. Still, it’s never a good idea to be in a hurry or act with haste. They say knowledge is power, and that statement is especially true when selling real estate — be it representing buyers or sellers.
First and foremost, never assume your broker is going to take care of everything for you. The devil is in the details, and it’s important that buyers and sellers take the time to educate themselves, to read through contracts and to ask questions if there is something they don’t understand. Buyers are willing to do just about anything to get their offers accepted, but it’s not just about the money. You have to do your own due diligence and even more importantly, allow yourself the time to make sure you are informed and understand each and every step in the process of your transaction.
Sellers: Never assume your house is in perfect condition or that you’re not liable for issues with your home just because it’s a seller’s market. A good suggestion is for sellers to get their own inspection done before they list the property. It saves time, it gives buyers the ability to purchase as is, and it gives sellers all the information they need to protect themselves against any legal liability before going into a transaction. I’ve never once seen a clear inspection — there can be surprises. This is especially important for sellers who are planning to move and need the timeline for closing to go smoothly.
Buyers: Never assume if you present the highest offer that it’s going to be accepted. It’s not always just about the money. A home can be an emotional asset, and many sellers do care a lot about who they’re selling their home to. Communication is key. Don’t play games. Just put in your best offer and keep an open line of communication through your broker.
Never assume just because inventory is low, you’re not going to find the home that’s best for you. When you walk into a home you will know right away if you love it. I truly believe if a buyer doesn’t get a house, it wasn’t meant to be. You have to keep looking. I understand it can be a frustrating experience, but never assume the home you want isn’t out there. There’s a perfect home for every buyer.
Never assume your contract is perfect without reading it. Always read it before you sign it. Review it with your broker and have them walk you through it to make sure you understand it, page by page. Buyers in today’s competitive market want to hurry up and just get the offer in. I have to slow my buyers down and make sure they take the time to review the contract. That’s the most important advice I can give to a buyer.
Never assume the price is right. Do your due diligence. Research comps and have your agent do a comparative market analysis so you can see what sold how long things have been on the market and what they’re selling for. Just because it’s the list price doesn’t mean you’re going to have to offer over ask. If you don’t think the list price is worth it, then it probably isn’t.
Never assume you know what’s going to happen in the future. That’s the million-dollar question brokers are asked every single day. Not one of us, no matter how long we’ve been in the business, has ever experienced or witnessed a market like this. The one thing that remains the same? Never assume we can predict the future.
Shilo Bartlett is a valuable real estate agent in the Roaring Fork Valley and is a board member for the GWS Board of Realtors. She is also part of the commercial and entrepreneurial division of Slifer Smith & Frampton. As a local of the Roaring Fork Valley for over 30 years and experience in real estate since 2007, one of her core values is supporting local small businesses in the valley. Her expertise lies in commercial real estate, leasing sales, and management. sbartlett@sliferrfv.com.