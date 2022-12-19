Historically, most sellers wait out the winter and mud seasons in the hopes that their lush summer landscapes will bring additional value to a property. At one time, seasonality might have mattered, but not anymore.
Even though everyone is hemming and hawing over interest-rate hikes and the uncertainty of the current market, it’s important to keep things in perspective in terms of how crazy the market has been over the past three years. We can say it until we are blue in the face, but the market hasn’t gone down so much as adjusted — from crazy-inflated prices to prices that reflect true market value. And the bottom line is people still want to live in the Roaring Fork Valley, and homes here are still in demand.
The fact of the matter is values have increased so sharply over the course of the past two years that selling now is still a good financial decision. Most homeowners will make a significant profit even on homes they purchased two to three years ago. Since the Roaring Fork Valley saw such huge appreciation in home pricing over recent years, properties have maintained value far better than in other parts of the country. If you are considering a home sale in 2023, selling in the earlier part of the year could benefit you and help to achieve a higher selling price.
There are still many buyers who waited out the bidding wars and steep price increases, hoping to purchase when the time was right. Generally speaking, we still have an unprecedented number of buyers looking to purchase in the valley. Equestrian and river properties are among the most sought-after requests in the mid-valley. Income-producing rental homes are also a great place for investors to park their money while the national economic state is wavering.
With the uncertainty of what 2023 may bring and how that will affect the future value of your home, it’s important to evaluate your own personal situation and your desire to sell.
If you are thinking about selling, here are some guidelines to consider selling now as opposed to waiting until later in the year.
If selling your current home puts you in a position to be a cash buyer for your next home, this is always a best-case scenario. Cash is king in a market where borrowing money is starting to get more costly, especially if you are looking to downsize or upsize your home and are ready to make a change.
If you are looking to capitalize on limited inventory in your area, now is still a good time to do that. Even with the challenges of inflation and increased cost of living, the old supply-and-demand equation still applies. There are more buyers than there are properties to buy, so you’re likely to get a good price.
If you own a desirable property that has become too much for you to maintain, now is a great time to sell. Or if you need to relocate for a job or for personal reasons or you are no longer able to afford your home, selling now may help you get a financial leg up.
Working with a real estate broker that has a proven track record in your area will be key to pricing your home appropriately. An experienced agent can help set expectations regarding timeline while keeping you informed on how to position yourself as the market continues to shift. There are still a significant number of buyers out there waiting to find the right home. The time is now! Sell before inventory catches up with the demand.
Corey Crocker is a Broker Associate for Slifer Smith & Frampton with over 18 years of experience in the Roaring Fork Valley. Contact Corey at ccrocker@sliferrfv.com.