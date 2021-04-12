Question: I’m interested in buying in the Roaring Fork Valley and am weighing options between buying in a new development versus a home in a more established neighborhood. Thoughts?
Answer: That is a great question and one many buyers consider as they look for a new home in our valley. In 2020, we saw a large movement to this area, and home sales, commercial real estate and land sales were through the roof. Pitkin County, Garfield County and Eagle County in this area saw a total of almost $6 billion in real estate transactions. Yes, you saw that right, billion with a “b.” Unprecedented sales in this area have made finding the right home harder than ever, and you need a great agent to navigate with you to make it work for you and your family.
Identifying your top priorities for a home may help pinpoint whether an established home or a new development is a better fit for you. Because of the market’s current competitive nature, knowing what you want and being able to act on a purchase are paramount. Are amenities important to you? Do you prefer a resort lifestyle or one that blends second homeowners and locals? Are you up for a remodel? Do you want to be within walking distance of skiing, dining and shopping or would you prefer more privacy? Do you need a home now or can you wait for one to be built?
Two overall buyer trends that resulted from COVID-19 are the desire for new construction and community. If new is important to you, a development might be the way to go. Customization may also be an option if you are able to secure a new development property while it is under construction. “Community” can come from buying a home in an established neighborhood, or it can come from having access to a gym membership or amenity package. Having ways to safely meet and mingle with people — by shopping, eating, working out and sharing experiences — is so key right now.
Some of the areas of greatest growth and newest homes include the following developments: Iron Bridge Golf course, River Valley Ranch, Roaring Fork Ranch, Castle Valley and Lakota Golf Course, Cardiff Glen and Willits. These are all very desirable, with amenities close at hand.
The river is a central figure as is the ability to reach Highway 82, which is our main highway here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
The recent growth of our real estate market is a true testament to the Roaring Fork Valley’s desirability. Both new developments and resales serve their places in our market to fit buyers’ needs.
I have lived here for 30 years and feel so blessed to be able to work and raise my family in this incredible community and setting. It’s an honor to welcome and assist new buyers and their families to our valley.
Shilo Bartlett is a real estate agent Roaring Fork Valley and a board member for the Glenwood Springs Board of Realtors. She is also part of the commercial and entrepreneurial division of Slifer Smith & Frampton. Her expertise lies in commercial real estate, leasing sales, and management. She previously ran her own business for 10 years in the renewable energy industry.