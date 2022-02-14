Question: We just want to get into the Aspen market but don’t have the time to go look at homes right now. Should we consider buying a property sight unseen?
Answer: Recently, our Slifer Smith & Frampton team represented both the buyer and seller on a $20 million off-market property. The buyer bought it without a visit and essentially sight unseen, except for Facetime as his tour guide. How was that not an enormous risk? A few things: The buyer was quite familiar with Aspen and had seen a similar property. The buyer was educated on the lack of inventory and market conditions, and the buyer was financially capable of taking the risk. The deal closed smoothly, and both buyer and seller are happy — but this is not always the case.
Aspen is hot. Everyone is aware of the lack of inventory and the lack of rentals throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. The feeding-frenzy attitude adopted by some buyers has plenty of associated risks. Good brokers are charged with keeping a tight hold on the reins, so buyers and sellers don’t make emotional decisions that are disruptive and expensive.
One of the latest strategies adopted by buyers over the past few frenetic years is buying a property sight unseen.
In their eagerness to “win” the deal, making an offer and even closing a property sight unseen has happened frequently among non-resident buyers. Some will even go so far as to neglect to include a contingency that the buyer must see the property before the deal closes.
In the hyper-competitive market we have been in since the summer of 2020, the outcome of these deals has been unpredictable. Some buyers closed happily, and all is well. Some had instant buyer’s remorse. And some disappeared never to be heard from again — they ghosted the sellers.
So, what’s the big deal? Why not go for it when six other offers are in your way? The inherent risk for a buyer, of course, is getting committed to something they don’t love. No matter how clever the deal, you are not going to be living in the deal, you’re going to be living in the property you just bought without even looking at it first.
What don’t you know? Without a trip on-site, you might be surprised to learn that Highway 82 traffic noise penetrates properties all over the Roaring Fork Valley where you would never expect to hear a sound. There might be a pack of dogs two blocks away that bark incessantly. You can’t see them, but you can hear them howling to their friends all night long. How much of that shared driveway or road is actually shared, or does the neighbor claim he actually owns it all and you are just a visitor in his world?
Only boots on the ground and a real conversation with him will reveal his attitude — and ultimately determine your own. Every deal has its own peculiarities, and much of the angst and post-deal trauma can be mitigated by showing up and doing your own due diligence.
The seller’s risk is one of lost opportunity and stress. If the buyer bails, the cost to the seller is time on the market accompanied by an emotional rollercoaster. Starting back at square one can be disappointing, disruptive, and unsatisfying for the seller. Fortunately, in our current market, there seem to be plenty of buyers ready to pounce. Last year, I sold a property that had been listed on and off for 10 years. I was the seventh broker. I sold it three times in a little over a month. Market conditions matter. And the market conditions did mitigate the risk for the seller.
Risks are there, but that doesn’t mean buying sight unseen doesn’t work. Like anything in life, buying a property carries a certain amount of risk.
Caveat emptor has never been more meaningful for both sides of a deal. There is gold at the end of the rainbow; just watch out for those landmines along the way.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”