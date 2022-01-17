Time is our most precious commodity. As January and New Year’s fade, we can look forward to February — red hearts laced with the President’s Day holiday and before you blink, we will be springing forward. Spring brings renewal and optimism like no other season.
Buyers are searching like sleuths to find hidden gems for sale and be the first in the door. Robust demand and inflation have driven sellers and their brokers to actually raise list prices dramatically after an initial 30-day marketing launch. Rarely are sellers chasing the market down in our current environment. If you are a seller, now is the time.
Predictions for 2022 are that the Great Migration will continue and our Roaring Fork unreal estate will not miss a beat. Even slight interest-rate increases are not likely to slow us down, as most of our buyers offer cash. An increase and change in the capital gains tax might be a compelling motivator for some owners to become sellers, but only time will tell.
If you are thinking about selling for whatever reason, now is the time to start the process. Here are some things to do now regardless of the direction the market takes.
The first step is to clear the clutter. Stand in the middle of every room of your home and take 360-degree photos of all your stuff. Review the photos and notice how the clutter stands out. Then, just start. Don’t think of the entire house; just attack one room. Clear the countertops, vanities, dressers, table tops. If you have exercise equipment living in a bedroom now serving as a clothes rack, it needs a home elsewhere. Corral the cords for all your devices. No extension cords connected to surge protectors across the room. Gather them, then store all in a plastic bag. Find a hideaway so they don’t show and you know where to find them. Shower by shower, buy matching shampoo and conditioner containers, fill no more than three and dump mismatched bottles of all the conditioners that didn’t make your hair look 10 years younger.
Get the picture? If not, look again at your room pictures and do it again. Speaking of pictures, stow away all but a very few family photos and group them in one small corner. If you can stand it, stow away all of them. Buyers want to see themselves living there, not you!
Don’t know where to start with closets, drawers and shoes? I recommend checking out “Tidying Up” and “Sparking Joy” by the organizational whiz Marie Kondo. It may sound woo-woo, but it works and is cheaper than therapy.
To clean out your closets, get rid of any clothes you haven’t worn in the past year and keep your “now” clothes, neatly color coordinated on matching hangers (not wire — anything but wire). For drawers, shelves and other stuff crammed into hiding places, my simple credo is if I haven’t used It in a year, goodbye. I know what you are thinking: “But that was my grandmother’s china and my kids might want it someday.” This is a tough one. The harsh reality is they usually don’t. Styles and tastes change. In my experience, they could care less. Ask first, and then let them know you will no longer be providing and paying for storage for stuff they will never use.
Speaking of kids, if you have them, get rid of any age-inappropriate gear. Make space for homework projects, keepsakes and special stuff. If you have teenagers, I’m not sure I can help you! Ask them to come up with a plan for their stuff. And, when all else fails, enlist their support with a major “incentive” program that includes a jackpot of something. Money usually works.
Overwhelmed? All the more reason to start now. Take on one task at a time. If you only have 30 minutes, devote 30 minutes. Check tasks off the list daily. You will be surprised how easy it is.
Give yourself the greatest gift — time. Keep your eye on the prize: A fast and lucrative home sale, and a lighter load. Happy New Year!
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”