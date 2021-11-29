If you’ve tried to buy or sell a house in Aspen over the last six months, you may have noticed the market is drastically different than it was just a few years ago. Multiple offers, bids over asking price and properties that are selling in a matter of days or even hours characterize a market that is highly competitive. Market activity in 2021 has been unprecedented in almost every market category. With a large influx of buyers and not a lot of inventory, the market can be a little trickier to navigate. It’s the old supply-and-demand situation.
While it’s clearly a seller’s market, opportunity for buyers still exists; it just takes a little more preparation, thoughtful strategy and a broker with a finger on the pulse of the market.
Be prepared
The best way for buyers to be competitive is to be prepared. They need to know that when they come to our market they are probably going to be in a bidding war, so they have to know in advance what they’re willing to do. Unfortunately, cash is king right now, and people who have to have loans are not always getting bids in multiple-offer situations.
Get preapproved
One way you can position yourself better if you need a loan is by getting preapproved, which is different from being prequalified. When you go through a preapproval process, the lender will then write a letter you can attach with your offer. It shows you’ve already gone through the process with the lender and the only thing the lender needs to do is to draft a contract that’s signed by both parties. Getting preapproved can save a buyer a tremendous amount of time.
Be prepared to pay over ask
Because most of these deals involve multiple-offer situations, you’re going to have to be prepared to pay more than the asking price. Buyers have to get their ducks in a row and know exactly what their cap is and how far they can go. Can they make up the difference in cash? Are they going to borrow money from a relative, or take out a loan to make up the difference? Buyers are pulling out all the stops. Buyers should be sure to speak to their brokers about an escalation clause.
Buyers pick up the tab
In order to stay competitive in multiple-offer situations, buyers are offering to pick up costs that, traditionally, the seller would be responsible for, such as title commitment, surveys and inspections. Less is more when it comes to contingencies. Remember, the easier you can make the transaction, the better chance you stand.
Pay to play
Expecting a bidding war, buyers are putting escalation clauses into their contracts. The clause will state what the buyer is willing to pay — say, $5,000 more than the next highest offer — up to a set amount (for example, up to $475,000). Now that multiple-offer situations also involve multiple buyers with escalation contracts, sellers then have to look at what the cap is. The seller is going to go with the higher cap, as long as that offer has fewer contingencies. The seller is going to consider the offer price, escalation clause, inspection, survey, appraisal contingencies and have their pick. Even though it’s undeniable that sellers are holding most of the cards in today’s market, we are starting to see some resistance to crazy-high prices in the market.
Price reductions are happening when sellers get too overzealous. Because so many buyers are paying over asking prices, we’re seeing an uptick in the number of complaints being filed against the sellers and realtors by buyers.
Make sure you disclose everything you know about the house, even if it seems unimportant, so you’re not getting a letter from an attorney three months after closing.
Theo Williams is a broker associate for Slifer Smith & Frampton. He moved to Aspen from Sheffield, England, seven years ago after being chosen to coach a local soccer team and build a nonprofit soccer club.