Affordable housing has always been a challenge in this region. But as we all wake up and face the aftereffects of the pandemic — whether it was from pent-up demand, cheap money, low interest rates or a huge amount of money pumped into our economy through PPP and other programs — we are now living with the results: elevated real estate prices, inflation and higher interest rates. All these factors are roadblocks to an affordable housing market.
As a result of high demand for services and a shift in the housing market, we are faced with a labor shortage that has strained many local businesses.
What I took away from this midterm election is that we had clear direction from the electorate regarding some important issues surrounding our local real estate market. Voters elected to increase taxes to create more affordable housing solutions with ballot measures for every county in the Roaring Fork Valley and every town from the Vail Valley and Aspen to Glenwood Springs. It is rare to see voters in favor of tax increases of any kind, so this is a direct reflection of the local real estate market.
What is exciting is seeing how Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties are coming together — maybe for the first time — to come up with creative solutions for today’s more challenging market. Buyers and sellers are also working together to get the deal done, and public entities are doing their part to make sure their communities continue to thrive.
Sometimes affordable housing requirements can spook developers, but already we are seeing some innovative solutions, such as public-private partnerships and buydown programs for free-market sellers. In other communities, we have seen zoning changes to allow accessory dwelling units above garages, where it traditionally wasn’t allowed, in the hopes that this will help provide more options for affordable housing.
As the economy cools and interest rates rise, sellers are having to adjust. For example, buyers and sellers are working together on interest-rate buydowns. A buydown is when you pay extra money up front to the lender to buy down the interest rate. Buydowns are nothing new, but traditionally, the buyer would be responsible for expense — and now we are seeing sellers and buyers working together to take it on to get the deal done. On the commercial side, a lot of Small Business Administration loans are assumable. If someone is going to buy a business or building and it has an SBA, instead of going out and getting a new loan, the buyer may be able to assume the old loan but make up the difference in purchase price. This is another way investors and entrepreneurs are coming up with new ways to pivot and adjust to the current market.
Perhaps one of the most heated and contentious issues in resort towns all over Colorado has been over short-term rentals. On the one hand, property owners feel they should be able to do whatever they want with their property; on the other hand, we have commercial and residential zoning for a reason.
Commercial zoning is where we, as a city or community, decided we want commerce, activity and density. The bottom line is that STRs that turn over frequently are a commercial venture and can be seen as going against the residential zoning that was agreed upon years ago. It should also be noted there is a huge difference between residential and commercial property tax, and in general, the cost of commercial property taxes is ultimately passed on to the consumer transacting in the commercial zone.
All three counties presented ballot initiatives related to increasing taxes for STRs — and in all three counties, voters approved of the increase by a substantial majority.
Finally, some of the greatest businesses in history were created during challenging business climates. This is a time of creativity, resourcefulness and collaboration. As a commercial broker, I am used to looking at the bigger picture: We help clients find a property that can enable them to open a business that in turn creates jobs and, ultimately, provides the income to afford housing. We all sacrifice a lot to live here, but we always find a way and figure it out. People in the Roaring Fork Valley are resilient and resourceful — that’s one of the things I love most about this valley.
