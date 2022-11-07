You’ve done your homework, found some properties that you like, looked for a good return on your investment and are thinking about taking the jump from residential real estate holdings into commercial investments. That’s great! The next question is, what to do now?
In general, commercial investment is another branch of investment real estate — and there are many types. Commercial encompasses retail, industrial, warehouse, multi-family, lodging, office and commercial centers, to name just a few. In larger urban areas, these categories are usually put into specific locations of commerce where it’s relatively simple to note the difference. For instance, you can run to Denver and see the shopping mall, the strip mall, the industrial sector, the entertainment district, downtown hotels and multi-family Planned Unit Developments, or PUDs.
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, we have a much different municipal landscape than most cities, and it’s a little harder to discern where one type ends and another begins. Within a 45-minute drive from Glenwood to Aspen (without traffic), you cross into three counties and four different city limits. During that same drive, you will pass commercial buildings, residential-housing communities and city centers for shopping and eating.
Something to think about when considering a commercial investment is how much time you want to spend on this asset. This will rule out a few of the aforementioned sectors. If you are willing to hire a management company, then time might not be as big of a factor. Most of your commercial investments will need oversight from you or your managers. Some may require time on a daily basis, some on a quarterly basis and some just annually for reconciles and lease updates. Narrowing your focus based on how much time you have available to devote to the property is a great place to start.
Second, we look at the cash-to-lender ratio. How much do you want to spend? From what sources are you planning to seek capital? Have you qualified with a lender? Commercial loans usually require 20-30% down up front. The alternative to a lender would be capital partners or other investors who would want to be part of a purchase.
Third, how much risk can you stomach? Different sectors provide larger or smaller risks for the investor. Just like any investment, there will be some level of risk dependent on the asset. A less-risky asset may return slightly less on an annual basis, but that’s not a hard and fast rule. Higher-risk assets may have a longer-term return, and you may need to sit on the investment for a longer time period to see that return.
Commercial investments shouldn’t scare anyone off — they can provide a solid stream of income and return for your dollar. It certainly has more variables than residential real estate, and that can be intimidating at first. But it’s important to remember that when you invest in commercial real estate, you are also investing in a piece of your community.
