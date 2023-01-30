After the feeding frenzy that was the real estate market over the last three years, the industry as a whole is holding its breath as the market begins to settle and adjust. One trend that’s been getting some negative press is that transactions are way down, even though prices remain stable in the Aspen market. But if you look at high-end luxury homes — we’re talking $20 million and up — transactions actually went up in 2022.
This is a different narrative than we’re hearing right now, but it’s significant. For the decade prior to 2021, the average number of yearly transactions over $20 million in Pitkin County was 3.5. In 2021, there were 29 residential sales over $20 million and in 2022 that number went up to 31, according to Pitkin County records. That’s a significant jump that speaks to the trends that are unique to this specific market and why Aspen is unique.
People who have to borrow money to buy real estate had to adjust their price point to account for the increasing interest rates. The so-called “normal” buyers had to lower their budgets, but cash buyers didn’t have to make any adjustments. These buyers are still quite able, and willing, to pay in cash for high-end luxury properties, even those over $20 million. When the stock market becomes less predictable, people like to put their money into hard assets, especially those they can enjoy with their families, and they don’t have to deal with the stress of watching the market fluctuate every day.
Another trend that’s quite unique to Aspen is that some of these higher-end sales never hit the Multiple Listing Service. This clientele wants privacy. They don’t want their property listed; they don’t want to host showings or open houses. They want it all done off the books. A lot of times it’s up to the brokers to dig up sellers to find the right properties for these super-discerning, high-end, ultra-luxury buyers.
So why the increase? Part of it can be attributed to the sharp increase in the price of real estate in Aspen during the pandemic — so there are inherently more properties whose value is over the $20 million threshold. There also was an increase in demand, with more buyers out there willing to spend $20 million and up. This buyer is not bargain-shopping. We are scrounging up sellers for them and they are willing to pay for it once they find what they want.
Another lasting effect of COVID is people are looking for big homes on big acreage, though downtown Aspen hit an all-new high with two properties selling for over $7,500 per square foot and prices continue to climb. I find it interesting that the ultra-luxury market is still going strong and bucked the trend of transactions dropping. This will definitely be the segment to watch in 2023.
Sarah Woelfle is a branch broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton and a former president of the Aspen Board of Realtors. She can be reached at 970-319-9583 or SarahW@sliferrfv.com.