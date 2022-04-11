Like caviar and Champagne, Aspen has always been paired with luxury, but the winter of 2022 will be remembered as a record-setting one. The Gorsuch group deal, Hilfiger deal and properties purchased sight unseen for $20 million are evidence of some powerful human need. After my head stops spinning at these numbers, I can’t help but wonder, why here? What is it? There are other places that are more accessible and just as lovely. Aspen also has experienced its growing pains. A labor shortage challenges the influx. Restaurants require membership-level relationships to book a table. There is a lack of taxi and bus drivers, no parking and insane traffic. So why do people want to spend so much money to be here? Is it because it is exclusive? You get exclusive in Beverly Hills, Manhattan and many other locales around the world. What do we have that other places don’t?
Life experiences and beauty have always driven real estate acquisition. They have reliably driven Aspen’s growth throughout history. Today’s eye-popping real estate price increases are real and seemingly unrelenting.
But why?
One thing Aspen has that makes it unique is its history. Luxury, breathtaking beauty and yes, glitz has endured from its earliest history. People have always wanted a piece of Aspen, starting with the silver-mining boom. In 1891, Aspen sprung up almost overnight with the discovery of the world’s richest silver mine, Smuggler. Since 1883, visionaries have put their stamp on Aspen. Jerome Wheeler built Aspen’s first luxury hotel in 1883, along with the Wheeler Opera House in the middle of the silver boom. The 2021-22 ski season launched with the 75th anniversary of Aspen-Snowmass, celebrating the birth of skiing in the Rockies. Aspen’s reputation for delivering world-class everything has lured visitors back year after year from all over the globe. The commitment to culture was born with the town and has accompanied its maturity from birth until now.
This might surprise you, but it’s not only about billion-dollar views, designer boutiques and award-winning chefs. Where Aspen’s value truly lies is not even something that can be bought: It’s about community and connection. Connection may be the new definition of luxury. Whether it’s a romantic weekend or a family reunion, people have an instant connection to Aspen. The mountains set the stage for multi-generational, lasting memories. The experiences are inimitable. Grandparents ski with grandchildren. Hiking and rivers reconnect couples and friends. There is an underlying authenticity that people need and crave. A grounding of sorts.
Abraham Maslow described it in his, “Hierarchy of Needs.” The need to belong is one of the most powerful human motivators, and Aspen serves up community like no other place. Just last week, the Aspen group of young real estate professionals networked in big numbers. The Hope Center held an event at the Aspen Jewish Center with a New York Times bestselling author. The Wheeler Opera House and Aspen Public Radio partnered for a local panel discussion on the gender pay gap. Theatre Aspen announced its summer bill of musicals and Buttermilk hosted Bacon Day, its annual closing-day celebration featuring ski patrol serving bacon at all the lifts. All of this, all in one week.
Aspen endures as a sanctuary to escape the world’s uncertainty. The greater the chaos out there, the greater the demand for here. “They came for the luxury and stayed for the connection” may be a better slogan. Aspen is a real place, after all.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”