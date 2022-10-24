I get this question a lot these days. People are very concerned about the economy and where the real estate market is headed. These are valid concerns that seem to be industrywide. When interest rates rise, the resulting slowdown in real estate is a direct correlation. Higher rates mean fewer purchases of residential real estate in general.
This will also impact the commercial market, but on a different scale. With commercial real estate, you usually have a lagging effect — the commercial real estate market doesn’t have the immediate impact from higher rates that you see in residential. Commercial markets follow the cash, the businesses and the jobs. The effect on spending from higher interest rates can directly impact peoples’ discretionary income, and their budgets for buying may slow down. The resulting market can impact the surrounding businesses and, in turn, the commercial rental market.
Higher lending costs will usually slow down speculation on real estate. This can sometimes create a better market to purchase, as the prices may come down due to lower demand. When you are looking to purchase in a market like this, cash becomes a large factor. As the saying goes, “He who has the gold makes the rules.” When you have cash to spend — and are not dependent on a bank — you have more options, and are able to move quicker on properties that are available. Cash is king.
With commercial investment, the goal is income. Cash on cash returns becomes more vitally important to a buyer when an economic slowdown is in effect. When looking for an investment, the tenants, leases and/or end-user are the key. CPI increases (percentage increases) on tenant leases can have a detrimental effect when the economy is slowing. If a business cannot keep up with the increases annually, they may have to move out or find a new location. When your investment is dependent on these returns, it is important to know what your leases look like before you purchase the property. This can save you a lot of time and money down the road.
So — what can you do to ensure that your money is invested in the right place? Good agents that know which properties are a good return are truly invaluable during these times. Having available cash is also a major benefit for the investor. There are great properties to be had in our area. If you are concerned about your properties, having a conversation with your commercial agent about your assets should be a priority as well. Moving a property that may be less valuable and investing that money into another property or paying off current debt can be a great move in some cases. Freeing up valuable cash provides for more opportunities. Don’t be afraid to buy, sell or invest during these times. There are lots of ways to get involved in making money in commercial real estate.
Shilo grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley. She is a certified commercial investment member and specializes in commercial investment property. You can reach Shilo at 970.319.0064 | sbartlett@sliferrfv.com