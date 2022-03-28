Pay for your own inspection before you put your house on the market. I can’t even tell you how many inspections I’ve lived through and witnessed grown men and women break down like toddlers.
A few common reactions from sellers who are being told about issues that came up during inspection of their beloved home: “You have got to be kidding me!” or “This is ridiculous!” and, “It always worked for us.” Then there’s the more extreme: “I’m not doing any of it” or “I’ll just take it off the market.” Sometimes it even gets hostile. “What an (insert expletive here). Tell them to shove it!”
Nothing sparks more emotion than the dreaded “recommend repair or replacement” notes from the inspector. Oh, come on, admit it: At least one of these reactions has made your “greatest hits” list if you have ever sold a home.
I’ve seen the smoothest, coolest and most successful corporate executives melt down like a 2-year-old at the grocery checkout line. I’m not saying that egos are involved here (of course they are), but the inspection of your beloved home where you have curated memories over time triggers gut-level defensive behavior and the most primal human fight-or-flight emotions. And those emotions fly, cascading into a downward spiral that can sabotage even the best deal. All the positive, good-will, win-win feelings between buyer and seller when the deal was made flies out the window by this one report that is generated by people you don’t know, never met before yesterday, and you don’t care to ever see again.
Like any problem, the first step to finding a solution is recognizing you have one. As a broker — your broker — it is my job to mitigate risk, find a solution and manage emotions. This can be one of the toughest tasks to navigate. Even with my most detailed advanced warning to you about how inspections are uncomfortable, common, likely to make you furious, and not to be taken personally, it doesn’t matter. Think of it as like having a baby. There is just no way to tell someone what it’s like until it happens. As a seller, you may be offended, insulted and ready to walk. It is much like a bad breakup. Telling a seller, “We’ve all been there,” or “It’s not about you,” and “Just hang in there and it will get better with time,” never works.
How do you fix it? Here is my solution.
Be proactive. Sellers who do their own home inspection ahead of a listing go into the deal more prepared. It allows them to not be blindsided. Hire a good inspector. Spend the money now to eliminate the emotional roller coaster later. Take care of the items to fix so you are in control. The emotion attached to flying blind is all about not feeling in control. Why not know now? There may be other things called out later, but the list will be much shorter and easier to handle.
Sellers’ home inspection stories will be cocktail conversation fodder long after their sale delivered a pile of money in their pockets. So, listen up. Your best strategy is to just do it. As unorthodox as it sounds, you’ll thank me later.
Ann Abernethy is a broker associate with Slifer Smith & Frampton. Join Ann at InsideAspen.com for a look at her podcast: “Beyond BadAss: How fierce women get it done!”