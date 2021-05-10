Question: With spring and summer around the corner, we plan to list our home. What can we do to prepare it?
Answer: We are heading into the premier selling season, and all indicators suggest it’s going to continue to be a strong market. Preparing your home for sale is always going to be in your best interest, even in a seller’s market. Investing the time and effort is still going to help you get the best price and give you more negotiating power.
The first thing I tell my clients is to declutter. Think of it like you are preparing your house for rental: get rid of personal items, tidy up closets, clean up countertops and shelves and get rid of or store excessive furniture. Consider professional cleaning for rugs and upholstery if necessary. Paint the walls a neutral color that will appeal to a wide range of buyers, and touch up trims and baseboards. If flooring is in bad shape, replace it with new. Refresh your bathrooms with new accessories, towels, floor mats and shower curtains.
Less is more when it comes to giving buyers room to imagine living in the space with their own belongings, so furniture layout is really important. Consider hiring a staging company or seek out someone with interior design experience to advise you about your furniture layout. Many realtors have staging experience.
We also highly recommend performing a pre-inspection. You can hire a licensed professional, or have your broker give an honest view of the condition of the home. This will bring any minor or major surprises to the forefront and give the seller time to correct issues that will ultimately come up during negotiations. These “surprises’’ can have a major impact on price. It’s also a good idea to hire a handyman for a day to fix any issues that might be disconcerting to a prospective buyer. Fixing small things — like leaking faucets, running toilets and broken appliances — will make a prospective buyer feel as though the home has been well maintained. Making this small investment will save you money in the long run and help prepare your home for inspection.
For the outside of your home, tidy up your landscaping. Make the front entry more appealing by adding potted plants or flowers — that’s where your prospective buyer gets their first impression. Same is true of inside the entryway.
Another important task is to determine the current worth of your home. Contact a local broker who understands the current real estate market, the nuances of your particular neighborhood and has experience selling in the area. Brokers will use many tools, including local MLS data, market trends, on- and off-market comparisons and personal insight to establish a fair market value for your home.
Corin Brucker is a real estate agent in the Roaring Fork Valley for Slifer, Smith & Frampton. She has many years of experience in fine home furnishings and often offers staging advice for her clients. Corin specializes in the downvalley market, working in both the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. CBrucker@sliferrfv.com