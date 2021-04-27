The Aspen Chamber Resort Association recently established a new membership team with two additional hires, the organization announced this month.
ACRA brought on Alycin Bektesh, formerly a reporter and podcast producer with the Aspen Daily News, to assume a newly created communications manager role. Mackenzie Sexton, who worked previously at the Wheeler Opera House, was also hired as program assistant.
At the helm of the new and reorganized department is ACRA Senior Director of Business Development Sarah Reynolds Lasser, who is also expanding her focus to the broader business community, overseeing membership initiatives and group sales. Lasser has worked at ACRA, selling Aspen as a meeting and event destination, for 10 years.
In a statement released mid-April, Lasser said she looks forward to leading a team with strong community engagement.
“ACRA members have shown they are tough and resilient through challenging times,” Lasser said. “ACRA is here to support their business needs as we look towards recovery, and our new team is qualified to assist the members with strong community experience and passion for seeing Aspen thrive.”
In her new role, Bektesh will manage ACRA’s communication and local advertising, newsletters, social media, website and blog content. Among other initiatives, she will also manage the 7908 Spend Local Campaign and the Public Affairs committee.
The award-winning multimedia journalist has been recognized for her public affairs reporting and newsroom leadership.
A Colorado native, Bektesh moved to the valley in 2015 to join Aspen Public Radio, where she received two Colorado Broadcasters Awards.
Sexton, who has lived in the Aspen area for more than five years, will be responsible for administrative support and coordination of ACRA’s membership, sales and operational initiatives. She will engage with members of the business community and support quality membership programs.
In addition to her time at the Wheeler, she has worked at Top of the Village and Hotel Jerome.