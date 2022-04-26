Aspen is one step closer to implementing a destination management plan that would educate visitors about Aspen and proactively handle tourism growth.
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association presented the completed plan to Aspen City Council at a work session on Monday. The plan was finalized last month after the process was kicked into gear in July.
According to a presentation from Destination Think — the consultation firm that created the plan with ACRA — destination management is the coordinated management of all aspects of a destination that contribute to a visitor’s experience, taking into consideration the perspectives and expectations of local residents, visitors, industry businesses, the environment and local government. The purpose of the five-year plan is to help promote responsible tourism by educating visitors and taking actions to support Aspen’s residents, visitors and businesses.
Since July, ACRA and Destination Think have collected feedback from community members to help build the plan. Through a survey in which 1,299 residents responded, ACRA learned that arts and culture are very important to Aspenites, and that Aspenites are committed to preserving the small-town character of Aspen. ACRA and Destination Think also held a series of meetings with stakeholders, town halls and workshops to hear from additional community voices.
The plan also identified three pillars to drive ACRA’s actions going forward: addressing visitor pressure, enhancing the Aspen experience and preserving the small-town character. ACRA asked council members to help them implement some of the strategies to achieve these pillars, such as creating partnerships, engaging with residents and advocating for solutions.
“We definitely want you to engage in helping to get some of the strategies in play,” Eliza Voss, ACRA’s Vice President of destination marketing, told the council. “I think this is something that, because the plan belongs to the community, we’re going to continuously be looking to engage with the city and the county and the skiing company and all the stakeholders to further these initiatives.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein suggested that ACRA look at some things they may not have previously thought of, such as congestion pricing and climate actions. Councilwoman Rachel Richards also asked to see some more work and tangible actions that ACRA can take to solve the Aspen Challenge.
“There needs to be a lot more thought put into the actions,” she said. “Whatever the chamber is doing to try to address some of these issues, its voice is drowned out by the louder voices who like to say that Aspen’s workers and their affordable housing somehow are taking advantage of the community … and I think that if the chamber doesn’t step up and start taking the side of the workers and call out the value of the workers to the chamber, to the community, then this level of resentment is not going to decrease.”
She added that she would like to see ACRA talk more with Pitkin County, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and other partners to create more actions. Voss said that the ACRA office is currently engaged in a lot of action that the community will begin to see very soon.
Mayor Torre also asked to see some more work on how ACRA can support employees, whether it’s by supporting their mental health or engaging with frontline workers and helping them to feel a sense of belonging. Councilman John Doyle asked to see some action on reducing Aspen’s carbon footprint sooner rather than later, and Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he’d like to see some more data from ACRA a year from now and also asked ACRA to put more money towards workforce housing and advocating for a walkable city.
“There’s sort of this energy shift in town amongst the tourist base and otherwise,” Mesirow said. “I think it’s really at the core of what we need to figure out over the coming years.”