MARKET SNAPSHOT

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

HIGH Maroon Creek Townhomes.png

West Aspen

408 Oregon Trail

Maroon Creek Townhomes, Unit 8

This single-family residence, built in 1998, features 4,633 square feet of floor space, four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

$5,850,000

Low

LOW capitol peak lodge.png

Snowmass Village

90 Carriage Way

Capitol Peak Lodge, Unit 3513

Built in 2008, this top-floor studio condo unit has 423 square feet of space and views of Mt. Daly.

$388,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to March 20, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to same time period last year).

Total transactions: 58 (up 20 percent) 

Total sales volume: $144,011,500 (up 52 percent)  

Sales to list price ratio: 94 percent (down 1 percent)

Active listings: 303 (down 20 percent)

 

Real Estate Transactions

Grantor: Edelstein James Leo Trust

Grantee: Walters Wipeout LLC

Property: Maroon Creek Townhomes 8

Cost: $5,850,000

 

Grantor: Raff Susan T Per Rep; Raff James J Estate of

Grantee: Raaf, Susan T

Property: Willows E7; Willows F8

Cost: $400,000

 

Grantor: ProspectPlus! Inc

Grantee: Lackey, Danny V Trust; Lackey, Nancy L Trust

Property: Residence Interest 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8103

Cost: $56,000

 

Grantor: Canham, Thomas R; Canham Ellen J

Grantee: Overdrive Music Group LLC

Property: Residence Interest 09 1/2 Interest Aspen Highlands Condo 2205

Cost: $18,000

 

Grantor: Ohagan, Kevin Michael; Ohagan, Kathryn Gorham

Grantee: Armenta, Felipe JR

Property: Hunter Creek 1004 1000 III

Cost: $925,000

 

Grantor: Halverson, James L; Halverson, Dorothy L 

Grantee: High Country Ventures LLC

Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3513

Cost: $388,000

 

Grantor: Glass, Nancy; Lachman, Charles

Grantee: Donohue-Hill Trust

Property: Fixed Week 51 and Floating Weeks G A Resort 22; Fixed Week 52 and Floating Weeks GA Resort 22

Cost: $515,000

 

Grantor: Hayden 304 LLC

Grantee: Bear Venture Hayden LLC

Property: Hayden Lodge Condo 2304

Cost: $2,000,000

 

Grantor: Wachs, Edward H

Grantee: MKG Castle Creek LLC

Property: 13 10 85 7; 13 10 85 Part of NW4NW4 5; 13 10 85 Part of 6; 13 10 85 Easement

Cost: $12,400,000

 

Grantor: Gunn, Gene R; Gunn Susan Ehrens; Ehrens, Susan

Grantee: Van Der Hoevens Inc

Property: 21 8 86 64

Cost: $875,000

 

Grantor: Caldwell, Harold P III

Grantee: Caldwell, Edward B

Property: AspenHOF 402

Cost: $496,125

 

Grantor: Lewis, Adam J Trust; Lewis, Adam J Trustee

Grantee: Kopcat LLC

Property: $7,750,000

Cost: Aspen City of 26 C-E; Aspen CIty of 26 3-5

 

Grantor: Radlinski, Audrey

Grantee: Aspen City of

Property: Aspen Water Treatment Plant & AFF Housing 1

Cost: $95,146.61