MARKET SNAPSHOT

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

RE High Attachment-1.jpeg

Aspen core

695 S. Aspen St., Unit C3

Condominium in One Aspen development near Lift 1A, new construction.

$9.5 million

Low

RE low Image 2-22-20 at 10.37 PM.jpg

Woody Creek

Twining Flats Road

4 acres vacant land, fronting Highway 82

$250,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to Feb. 21, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to same time period last year).

Total transactions: 35 (up 52 percent) 

Total sales volume: $ 110,642,000 (up 59 percent)  

Sales to list price ratio: 94 percent (down 1 percent)

Active listings: 275 (down 22 percent)

 

Real Estate Transactions

 

Grantor: Gary, Emily

Grantee: Wilcox, John G; Wilcox, Juliet

Property: Brush Creek Village 2 7

Cost: $1,100,000

Grantor: Snowmass Capitol Peak Investments LLC

Grantee: Put Out the Vibe LLC

Property: Capitol Peak Lodge Condo 3402 2A

Cost: $2,280,000

Grantor: Doan, Marianne G

Grantee: Baird, Randall D; Baird, Suzanne S

Property: Timbers Club at Snowmass S50

Cost: $140,000

Grantor: ASV Aspen Street Owner LLC

Grantee: Aspen Lift Holdings LLC

Property: South Aspen Street PUD South C3

Cost: $9,500,000

Grantor: 712 West Francis Street LLC

Grantee: BWI Financial LLC

Property: E2 Aspen City of 15 P Aspen City if 15 Q

Cost: $7,700,000

Grantor: Burns, Michael R; Burns, Tamara L

Grantee: Reveal, Michael; Clark, Casare

Property: Smuggler Park 321

Cost: $1,250,000

Grantor: Gardner, Todd; Gardner Katharine T

Grantee: Twining Woods

Property: 16 9 85 13; 16 9 85 16

Cost: $250,000

Grantor: Gradinger, Gilbert Trust; Gradinger, Sally Trust; Gradinger, Sally Trustee; Gradinger Gilbert Trustee

Grantee: Mardigian, Robert

Property: Residence Interest No. 10 Aspen Highlands Condo 8315

Cost: $45,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Suazo, Jason; Krivonen, Marcia

Property: Centennial Condo 0205

Cost: $273,656

Grantor: 630 East Hyman Avenue 202 Partners LLC

Grantee: Sol Aspen

Property: Crandall Building Condo 202

Cost: $350,000

Grantor: Dancing Bear Project Owner LLC

Grantee: Fairbanks, Marion Bell Trust

Property: Fractional Interest F4 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen DB4; Tunnel Easement Dancing Bear Residences Aspen

Cost: $975,000

Grantor: Beck, Patricia Davis Trust

Grantee: Chart House Project Owner LLC

Property: Fractional Interest C10 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen MS10; Tunnel Easement Dancing Bear Residences Aspen

Cost: $975,000

Grantor: Arena Roja Properties LLC

Grantee: SV Limelight Development LLC

Property: Base Village Hotel & Residences 505

Cost: $1,924,342

Grantor: Bassore, Brad D

Grantee: Johnson, Andrew

Property: Use Weeks 11, 34, 47 Shadow Mountain Lodge 11

Cost: $9,500

Grantor: SV Limelight Development LLC

Grantee: Arena Roja Properties LLC

Property: Base Village Hotel & Residences 433

Cost: $4,130,000