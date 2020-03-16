MARKET SNAPSHOT

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

HIGH FOTO.jpg

Snowmass Village

150 Baby Doe Lane

Ridge Run IV, Lot 41

This two-story, single-family residence features 5,004 square feet of heated space, a rooftop deck and five bedrooms plus five-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 2018.

$7,050,000

Low

LOW FOTO.jpg

Snowmass Village

300 Carriage Way

Stonebridge Inn, Unit 105

Built in 1969, this studio condominium unit has one bathroom.

$60,000

Editor’s Note: Real-estate sales statistics from March 8 through March 13 were unavailable as of press time on Sunday. The following information is a reprint from March 8’s Aspen Daily News.

Year to date, Jan. 1 to March 6, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to same time period last year).

Total transactions: 50 (up 25 percent) 

Total sales volume: $129,883,500 (up 59 percent)  

Sales to list price ratio: 94 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 292 (down 18 percent)

 

Real Estate Transactions

 

Recorded March 1 - March 7, 2020

 

Grantor: Lintz, Richard; Lintz, Katherine

Grantee: Cunnane, Jennifer J Trust

Property: Sopris Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club D

Cost: $260,000

 

Grantor: Longshot Snowmass LLC

Grantee: Kordish, Kevin; Kordish, Lindsey

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 739; Assay Hill Lodge 13639

Cost: $292,500

 

Grantor: Chapman Suite LLC

Grantee: Lintz, Richard; Lintz, Katherine

Property: Capitol Suite 1/6th Interest Club Suites at Roaring Fork Club A

Cost: $150,000

 

Grantor: Svadlenak R E Trust; Svadlenak, John R Trustee

Grantee: Irishbulldog LLC

Property: Stonebridge Inn 105

Cost:  $60,000

 

Grantor: Catkop LLC

Grantee: Silver King Partners LLC

Property: Red Butte Townhomes 1592 Silver King Drive

Cost: $6,750,000

 

Grantor: Cozzi Investment Company Colorado LLC

Grantee: Vinh Phuong

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 324; Assay Hill Lodge 13224

Cost: $289,000

 

Grantor: Sobrato Interests 3

Grantee: Roth, Alan B

Property: Club Interest D3-III Timbers Club at Snowmass D3

Cost: $290,000

 

Grantor: Sweeney, Shannon; Modern Snowmass Skihaus LLC

Grantee: Altenau, David T Trustee; Altenau, Jennifer D Trustee; Altenau Trust

Property: Ridgerun IV 41

Cost: $7,050,000

 

Grantor: Lax, Lynn; Lax, Michael

Grantee: Levi, John G; Levi, Jill F

Property: Fixed Week 7 & Floating Weeks G A Resort 3

Cost: $95,000

 

Grantor: Strader, Susan B Trust; Strader, Susan B Trustee

Grantee: Bennett, Sarah Trust

Property: Country Club Townhomes 87 Cluster III IV

Cost: $720,350

 

Grantor: Rein, Paul

Grantee: DNA Slope LLC

Property: Top of the Village 102 Aspen Slope

Cost: $685,000