MARKET SNAPSHOT

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

high - aspen alps.jpg

Aspen core

700 Ute Ave., Units 202 and 211

Split-level, 2,392-square-foot condominium in Aspen Alps West near Little Nell Hotel and W Aspen Hotel. Built in 1972, it features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Originally consisted of two units that were later combined.

$5 million

Low 

low - timberline lodge.jpg

Snowmass Village

690 Carriage Way (Timberline Lodge), Unit 304

One bedroom, one bathroom, two-story condominium in Timberline Lodge. Built in 1972, it encompasses 644 square feet and includes a fireplace.

$330,000

Year to date, Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to same time period last year).

Total transactions: 45 (up 36 percent) 

Total sales volume: $118,682,000 (up 67 percent)  

Sales to list price ratio: 94 percent (down 1 percent)

Active listings: 280 (down 20 percent)

 

Real Estate Transactions

Grantor: Vess, Rhonda R

Grantee: Paul Lukens LLC

Property: River Ridge in Woody Creek

Cost: $2,150,000

 

Grantor: Kuban, Karla J

Grantee: Waugh, Iain Trust; Waugh, Judith Ann Trust

Property: Snowmass Mountain C2

Cost: $595,000

 

Grantor: Burgess, John; Burgess, Elizabeth

Grantee: Woof 202 LLC

Property: Aspen Alps West 2; Aspen Alps West 11

Cost: $5,000,000

 

Grantor: Winchester, Robert P

Grantee: Cracklow & Postlethwayte LLC

Property: Pokolodi Lodge 113; Pokolodi Lodge 211

Cost: $262,500

 

Grantor: Barron, Thomas A

Grantee: Pitkin County of

Property: 7 11 84; 18 11 84; Cora May 6817; Cora May 2 6817

Cost: $1,250,000

 

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Foster, Timothy; Foster, Shirley

Property: South Aspen Street PUD North CWH-B-300

Cost: $361,947

 

Grantor: Colorado Max Re Trust I MOLO Steven F Trustee

Grantee: Olson, Jennifer; Thompson, Scott

Property: Starwood 9 R66

Cost: $3,400,000

 

Grantor: Goria, Angela; Goria, Jeffrey

Grantee: MJLJ LLC

Property: Fixed Week 10 and Floating Weeks G A Resort 49

Cost: $105,000

 

Grantor: Emmert, Jaima Trust; Emmert Jaima Trustee

Grantee: Linnen, Lyndsey; Lewis, Roy Christian

Property: Timberline 304

Cost: $330,000

 

Grantor: Sclafani, Carole

Grantee: MJLJ LLC

Property: Fixed Week 9 & Floating Weeks GA Resort 49

Cost: $95,000