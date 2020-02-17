MARKET SNAPSHOT

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the transaction records printed below.

High

North of Nell c1.jpg

Aspen core

North of Nell commercial units C1A-C1E

$9.5 million

Gondola plaza retail units including space leased to Gorsuch ski cafe.

Low

Laurelwood outside.jpg

Snowmass Village

640 Carriage Way, Unit 203

$295,000

Laurelwood condominium. 518 square feet, one bed/one bathroom, built in 1969.

Year to date, Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 2020

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin County (residential sales only, compared to same time period last year)

Total transactions: 36 (up 44 percent) 

Total sales volume: $98,562,000 (up 67 percent)  

Sales to list price ratio: 94 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 269 (down 21 percent)

 

Real Estate Transactions

 

Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Bravo, Jair; Moran, Katela

Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 11A

Cost: $295,000

 

Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Walker, Natasha; Davis, Frank

Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 11B

Cost: $270,000

 

Grantor: Dancing Bear Project Owner LLC

Grantee: Bataspen LLC

Property: Fractional Interest H4 Dancing Bear Residences Aspen D84, Tunnel Easement Dancing Bear Residences Aspen

Cost: $975,000

 

Grantor: Jones Trust

Grantee: Luna Holdings LLC

Property: Ridge Townhomes 14

Cost: $1,490,000

 

Grantor: Basalt Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Quiceno, Ana

Property: Basalt Vista Housing Partnership Townhomes 12A

Cost: $270,000

 

Grantor: Wildcat Ridge LLC

Grantee: Peterson, Susan B

Property: Timbers Club at Snowmass S34

Cost: $134,000

 

Grantor: Aspen Mini-Storage LLC

Grantee: Aspen City of 

Property: Communication Center 3

Cost: $10,825,000

 

Grantor: Jannot, Susan Claire

Grantee: Gabrick Norman M Trust

Property: Laurelwood 203

Cost: $295,000

 

Grantor: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership LLC

Grantee: Beal, Hannah; Beal, Ian

Property: Basalt Vista Affordable Housing Partnership Townhomes 10A

Cost: $295,000

 

Grantor: Brooks, Markell Trust; Brooks, Markell Trustee

Grantee:  Hinck, John D; Hinck Elizabeth C

Property: Ridge Townhomes 31

Cost: $1,100,000

 

Grantor: Aspen Landlord LLC

Grantee: Gondola Landlord LLC

Property: North of Nell C2E

Cost: $3,200,000

 

Grantor: Gondola LLC

Grantee: Gondola Landlord LLC

Property: North of Nell C1A; North of Nell C1B; North of Nell C1C; North of Nell C1D; North of Nell C1E

Cost: $9,500,000

 

Grantor: 735 Castle Creek Drive LLC

Grantee: Brodsky, Barry

Property: Castle Creek Duplex 1

Cost: $4,850,000