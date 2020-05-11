Market snapshot

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County real estate transaction records. 

High

RE HIGH FOTO 5-11.png

Near Snowmass Village

Lake Wildcat Road

Wildcat Ranch Lot 13

This single-family residential vacant lot offers views of the Elk Mountain Range, Snowmass Ski area and Wildcat Lake. It encompasses 100 acres of land with no buildings, and is the last undeveloped homesite in Wildcat Ranch, a low-density private community.

$4,900,000

Low

RE LOW FOTO 5-11.png

Basalt

23400 Two Rivers Road

Unit 50 Building D

This second-floor corner unit covers 719 square feet of mixed-use office space. Built in 1996, it faces the Roaring Fork River and features an open floor, private restroom and kitchen area.

$275,000

Year to Date - Jan. 1 to May 8, 2020*

*According to activity tracked by the Aspen-Glenwood MLS for Pitkin ­County (residential sales only, compared to the same period last year).

Total transactions: 77 (down 28 percent)

Total sales volume: $206,178,454 (up 16 percent)

Sales to list price ratio: 93 percent (down 2 percent)

Active listings: 325 (down 24 percent)

Real estate transaction recorded

April 26 - May 2, 2020

Grantor: Weitz, Perry

Grantee: Aslan at Wildcat LLC

Property: Wildcat Ranch 13

Cost: $4,900,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Stemple, Erica

Property: Red House Enclave 937

Cost: $116,142

Grantor: Osterman, Michael; Osterman, Linda Luce

Grantee: 596 Sausalito Blvd LLC; 49 Guerrero Street LLC

Property: Pomegranate 11 A Garage Pomegranate G11

Cost: $1,600,000

Grantor: Obermeyer, Klaus F

Grantee: Abbott, Jamie Leigh

Property: Alpine Grove B 414

Cost: $583,000

Grantor: Marciniak Aspen LLC

Grantee: McIntrye, Allen H; McIntyre, Janet

Property: Residence Interest No 12 Aspen Highlands Condo 2309

Cost: $26,000

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Tanner, Jesse; Thomas, Megan

Property: Williams Woods A501

Cost: $295,927

Grantor: APCHA

Grantee: Lynch, Michael; Peterson, Sarah

Property: 1000 East Hopkins 1

Cost: $326,744

Grantor: Lawrence, Theodore W Trust; Lawrence, Carolynda C Trust; Lawrence, Carolynda C Trustee

Grantee: Taam, Maxwell; Young, Jessica

Property: Smuggler Park 314

Cost: $805,000

Grantor: MP Aspenhof C-9 LLC; MP Aspenhof C7 LLC

Grantee: Cooper Commercial Landlord LLC

Property: ASPENHOF C7; ASPENHOF C9

Cost: $3,200,000

Grantor: Morton, John; Morton, Molly

Grantee: Brooks, Michelle A; Brooks, Scott K

Property: West Sopris Ranch 4 27 8 87 1; 22 8 87 W2 N2NW4

Cost: $1,950,000

Grantor: Tucker, Tina

Grantee: Pennro LLC

Property: Roaring River Lodges 50 D

Cost: $275,000

Grantor: Walter, Carol A Trust

Grantee: 10 Parsonage LLC

Property: 1/8 Ownership Interest Residences at the Little Nell Condo F409

Cost: $1,590,000

Grantor: SV Hotel Residences LLC

Grantee: Spencer Publications LLC

Property: Assay Hill Lodge 633; Assay Hill Lodge 13533

Cost: $895,000

Grantor: Leake, Judi B

Grantee: Russell, Jacqueline

Property: Part of Crystal River Country Estates 1 4-5; 16 9 88 SW4NE4

Cost: $1,280,000