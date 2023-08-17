The first half of 2023 showed the accommodations and restaurant sectors holding their own, Aspen’s beauty shops and salons on a tear, and a buzzkill for the marijuana business.
Those and other nuggets of information came out in the city’s monthly consumption tax report it issued Tuesday recapping year-to-date retail sales and tax-collection figures through June.
The city’s 14 retail sectors combined to ring up nearly $614 million in sales through June, marking a 3% increase in dollar volume over the first half of 2022, the report said. The city grossed $14.6 million in sales tax collections through June, beating budget projections by 4.9% and edging out the first half of last year by 2.5%, according to the report.
Here’s a summary of the sectors’ individual performances year to date through June:
• Accommodations — $187.3 million, up 2.3% from the first half of 2022
• Restaurants/bars — $102.4 million, up 5.1%
• Sports equipment/clothing — $39.9 million, up 0.5%
• Fashion/clothing — $62.9 million, down 5.5%
• Construction — $43.1 million, up 6%
• Food and drug — $35.1 million, down 7.3%
• Liquor — $5.8 million, down 8.7%
• Miscellaneous — $56 million, up 19.1%
• Jewelry/gallery — $24.3 million, up 8.6%
• Utilities — $28.7 million, up 4.9%
• Automobile — $17.8 million, up 0.2%
• Cannabis — $4.1 million, down 18.8%
• Bank/finance — $2.4 million, down 10.5%
• Health/beauty — $4.3 million, up 66%
June alone produced $97.9 million in overall retail sales, a 7.2% decline from June 2022, according to the report, but the month was “relatively strong when viewed against other historical comparisons,” said Pete Strecker, the city’s finance director, in comments included in the report.
The percentage dropoff also was skewed because in June 2022, “one major filer resolved a significant overdue balance … that makes this comparison less relevant, and if excluded, brings the comparison between years to nearly flat overall,” Strecker noted.
June looked like this for Aspen’s retailers:
• Accommodations — $25.4 million, down 8.4% from June 2022
• Restaurants/bars —$15.2 million, up 0.2%
• Sports equipment/clothing — $3.1 million, down 21.1%
• Fashion/clothing — $11.7 million, down 2.7%
• Construction — $11.6 million, up 18.5%
• Food and drug — $7 million, down 35.9%
• Liquor —$942,628, down 14.4%
• Miscellaneous — $11.6 million, down 10.6%
• Jewelry/gallery — $4.2 million, up 29.7%
• Utilities — $3.1 million, down 9.6%
• Automobile — $2.7 million, even
• Cannabis — $597,034, down 19.2%
• Bank/finance —$571,689, down 27.9%
• Health/beauty —$361,465, down 68.7%