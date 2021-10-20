The city of Aspen’s latest monthly consumption report, based on local sales through August, suggests that local retailers continued to enjoy solid numbers in late summer to augment the busyness that was the norm from March through July.
The report from Pete Strecker, the city’s finance director, shows August’s sales of $102.6 million were 36.6% higher than the same month in 2019. The accommodations sector took in $28.6 million, a 40% increase, and restaurants and bars garnered $18.9 million, representing a rise of 17.7%. The city supplies information comparing current sales to 2019’s pre-pandemic activity in consideration that last year’s business was affected in myriad ways due to the onset of COVID-19.
As for year-to-date sales, the report shows a total of $650.4 million for the first eight months of 2021, a 14.7% increase over the January-to-August period two years ago. But while the accommodations category showed a healthy monthly sales increase in August, the category is still behind the pre-pandemic pace.
Hotels and lodges have reaped $156.4 million through eight months — a 9.6% decrease from 2019. Meanwhile, year-to-date data show $104.1 million in sales within the restaurant-and-bars sector, enough to represent a 1.8% uptick compared with the same period two years ago.
“Taxable sales for the month of August are up 33% relative to 2020 and 37% relative to 2019,” the report states. “Taxable sales for the first eight months of the year are 32% above 2020 collections and 15% above 2019. These double-digit growth percentages, regardless of comparison to 2020 or 2019, reflect that economic activity has been robust, especially given the slower start to the year when under red-level [COVID-19] restrictions.”
The report describes the situation surrounding the accommodations industry, “which has seen significant progress since the initial low occupancy experiences in key months like January and February this year,” the report says. “This has been driven by improved visitation by domestic tourists and a significant increase in average daily rate, especially during recent summer months.”
Still, “the accommodations sector of the economy is one of only two industries still lagging behind 2019 collections levels through the first eight months of the year,” the report continues.
The report points out other solid-performing sales categories compared to 2019, noting the percentage increase by month (compared to August 2019) and also year-to-date: sports equipment-clothing, up 8.7% and 16.3% respectively; fashion clothing, up 78.7% and 71.6%; construction, up 53.4% and 40.5%; and food-drug, up 25.9% and 21%.