In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Aspen Planning & Zoning Commission elected to grant a land-use variance to allow two spaces within 420 E. Hyman Ave. to combine two commercial spaces — one on the ground floor and one in the basement — to serve one interested tenant: Banana Republic.
The points made during public comment both in favor and opposed to granting the variance, as well as discussion among commissioners preceding the vote, reflected a larger conversation the community at-large is having: how to navigate honoring the intent behind development regulation and how to honor the process itself.
In the case of 420 E. Hyman, the word that really required defining by the commissioners was “hardship.” According to Commercial Design Standards adopted by Aspen City Council in 2016 — after the 2014 construction was approved at 420 E. Hyman — a “second tier” commercial space was codified, which required projects to provide separate, net-leasable spaces in basement and upper-floor locations that are isolated from ground-floor spaces which could command higher rents.
“City council was concerned that businesses serving the needs of the full-time population were at risk of being displaced as restaurants, retail spaces and offices able to pay high rents were resulting in a continuing shift towards exclusivity,” a city staff memo explains. The 2016 requirement “was created in hopes to provide local serving businesses more affordable rent opportunities.”
Banana Republic stakeholders made their case Tuesday that the retailer does serve the day-to-day needs of residents as a welcome shopping option for those who don’t frequent the luxury brands that currently populate the downtown core, such as Louis Vuitton, Prada or Gucci.
“Banana Republic is excited about the prospect of returning to the Aspen market and is equally excited about the prospect of becoming a locally serving tenant with a range of price points serving the broad spectrum of the Aspen community,” said Matt Irwin, in-house counsel for the retailer. “We also believe it's critical to have adequate space for inventory levels that satisfies customer demand.”
Typically, he continued, Banana Republic stores utilize roughly 7,000 square feet in order to have adequate space. “Our design team has worked feverishly to figure out a way to bring this vision to life for the Aspen community in a footprint that is significantly smaller than 7,000 square feet but which cannot be minimized further,” Irwin continued, adding that should the P&Z commissioners deny the application for the variance, the retailer would likely not pursue entering the Aspen market in another building.
But in order to justify the variance, the commissioners had to find that the property owner should be exempted from providing the second tier commercial space due to hardship — an assertion with which city staff disagreed, as outlined in its recommendation to commissioners to deny the request.
“In situations where all, or practically all, reasonable use of a property is made impossible by development regulations, the City is able to grant a variance to avoid a ‘regulatory taking,’” the staff recommendation reads. “The property owner must demonstrate that their rights, as compared with owners of similar properties, have been deprived.”
Commissioners Spencer McKnight and Teraissa McGovern voted against approving the application, noting the confines of their roles and what was being asked Tuesday.
“I do not feel like the applicant demonstrated that they have a particular hardship,” McGovern said, emphasizing that Banana Republic is the interested tenant but not the applicant commissioners were considering. “I think that their mention and use of Banana Republic as the hook for us is trying to play on our emotions, but we are not the owner; we are not the people who are signing that lease. Banana Republic and the negotiations could break down tomorrow, and then we have done something that results in a very large space that could be rented to anybody. And with no locally serving, no whatever, and we've gotten rid of any opportunity to have that second space.”
Commissioner Ruth Carver allowed that, if asked, as McGovern did, to solely weigh whether the applicant faced hardship as described in the outlines for granting a variance, she had not been convinced.
“It is not a hardship, so then I would deny it, even though my heart says otherwise,” Carver said. Later in the meeting, however, she changed her mind about what constitutes a hardship, noting that a basement space with no windows would be near impossible for another general retailer to successfully fill.
Commissioners Sam Rose and Brittanie Rockhill agreed with Carver’s interpretation.
“So this is hard for me because I hate to see an empty space in Aspen with the current climate and retail mix and disappointment that people are having,” Rockhill said. “I think it's a really interesting opportunity to have this retail mix come in — I don't like the idea of us being in the way of that being able to happen. I see the review criteria, and I see Teraissa's point. I also am fighting with my own common sense, with intent and what Aspen really could use and what Aspen really needs. And it makes me want to approve it.”
City staff then pivoted to reflect the commissioners’ direction, adding amendments and clarifications to the resolution that approves the application. One such clarification was around the voluntary deed restriction the applicant offered to limit the space to a lessee in “general retail” rather than “luxury retail,” which currently would be permitted at 420 E. Hyman Ave. Furthermore, should the agreement between the applicant, Marc Ezralow, and Banana Republic or similar tenant not work out, the interior of the building would have to revert back to the currently approved design, which creates the mandatory secondary-tier commercial space by again separating the two spaces in question.
