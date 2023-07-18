The Crown family on Tuesday announced a new company structure where an entity called Aspen One will oversee Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Hospitality and the ASPENX divisions.
Paula and Torie Crown also announced through a statement on behalf of the family that David Tanner has been hired as chief executive officer of Aspen One.
The restructuring has been in the works for months and talked about for years, Tanner said. It preceded the tragic death of managing partner Jim Crown at the Woody Creek racetrack in a single-car accident on June 25.
Jim’s wife, Paula, and their daughter, Torie, reinforced that the Crowns will carry forward Jim’s legacy and values as owners of the company.
“We remain deeply committed to the Aspen community, our employees, and the values that have guided our company for the last 38 years,” their statement said.
In an interview with the Aspen Daily News, Tanner read a statement he prepared regarding Crown’s passing and said it was the first and last time the company would talk about the tragedy.
“I’ve made the execution of Jim’s vision my personal mission and I’m honored to be a steward for the next leg of this multi-generational journey,” Tanner said. “Very importantly, Paula, Torie, and the entire Crown family are still deeply committed to this company, the employees and the community. We will continue to operate as we have in the past, leading with our values. The strategy is the same. Nothing is changing.”
The statement is below in its entirety.
Tanner met with SkiCo’s senior staff on Monday and an email announcing the new structure was sent to all employees Tuesday.
In an interview, he acknowledged there has been uncertainty and anxiety about changes with the company. Mike Kaplan retired as president and CEO of Aspen Skiing Co. in April after 17 years as the top official and 30 years total with the company. In the old structure, Kaplan oversaw Aspen Hospitality and the ASPENX brand.
An updated structure is necessary, Tanner said, to help unlock the potential of all three divisions of Aspen One.
“This is not about moving on from skiing,” Tanner said. “It is our heritage. It will always be our heritage. We have every aspiration of being the best ski resort in the world. We’re not moving away from that. We’ve put $50 million of capital expenditure into the mountains in the last three years and we will continue.”
Geoff Buchheister was hired in the spring as CEO of the skiing operation. “Geoff is going to be fully empowered to run Aspen Skiing Company,” Tanner said.
Alinio Azevedo is CEO of Aspen Hospitality and Darcy Loeb is chief operating officer of AspenX.
Tanner, 53, was a major and senior pilot in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has spent 30 years running companies and serving on the board of directors of firms with global brands. He most recently served as CEO for six years with Boardriders Inc., a multinational company which includes the brands Quiksilver and Billabong. He oversaw 10,000 employees with 1,000 retail stores in 26 countries.
“I’ve had a phenomenal career and for the last year I’ve been a free agent out there sitting on some boards and teaching and I frankly wasn’t planning on doing another CEO run,” Tanner said. “I have a beautiful wife and son and daughter. Ironically we own a place up in Whistler. I’m going to have to sell my place in Whistler now and shred my Epic Pass.
“I had a number of CEO opportunities come across my desk but this one is different because of the values, because of the heritage, because of the community,” he continued.
He was recruited by the Crown family and spent significant time with Jim and Paula Crown talking about the structure for the growing company. Aspen Hospitality is rapidly expanding. It’s working on Limelight Hotels in Boulder and Mammoth and already operates hotels of the brand in Aspen, Snowmass Village, Denver and Ketchum, Idaho. The company’s flagship Little Nell Hotel is expanding for the first time to New York City.
Meanwhile, the Crowns have placed greater attention in recent years in expanding the ASPENX brand into experiences, clubs and apparel.
“The reason for the structure is that Jim believed and I believe that in order to stay resilient, independent and forward thinking, you have to continually innovate,” Tanner said. “An evolution of this parent structure is a common evolution among a lot of fast-growth companies and growing companies out there.”
Aspen One will be set up to provide the support, the guidance, the process and the technologies for the three divisions — which Tanner referred to as “the verticals” — to grow.
“This structure is super important as we contemplate significant technology investments to enhance our customer experience and significant capital expenditures to grow this business like we have historically and like we’re going to do moving forward,” he said. “It was Jim’s desire to build a successful business for generations to come and this approach enables it.”
Aspen One will have an executive leadership team, but it won’t result in adding a bunch of employees. He said the organization won’t turn top heavy. Instead there will be a “thin” parent company staff. The parent company will operate in the Roaring Fork Valley but details are yet to be worked out.
On the flip side, the new structure won’t result in people losing their jobs.
“This is not about cutting heads,” Tanner said. “This structure for 95% of our employees, it’s not going to change anything.”
Tanner and his wife, Rachelle, have two children — Jackson, a senior in high school, and Harper, eight months. Jackson will finish school where the family was living in Los Angeles. Tanner said he and his wife look forward to raising their daughter in Aspen.
Tanner also looks forward to meeting as many employees of the three divisions as possible in coming months.
“I’m the type of person, I’m all in,” he said. “I roll up my sleeves. I’m not an ivory tower guy. I get in with the teams. I will be out there at the appropriate time on the cats and filling up the squirt guns with champagne at Cloud 9 and working the lifts. That’s why I’m here. It is about community. It is about the family. It is about the value. It is about expanding that in a thoughtful way and in partnership with the team.”
While he is excited to be working in the ski industry, he said he would haven’t taken just any job in the industry. “To me, this is about the community and about the values and family and ethos of the Aspen community and the specialness of that.”
When asked if SkiCo will aim to add significant numbers of skier visits in a short time, Tanner said in his conversations with the Crown family he learned that their ethos include a measured pace of growth by a private company that will remain private.
“We’re not going to drive too much change, too fast,” he said. “But at the same time, if we don’t innovate — and this is Jim’s vision — if you don’t innovate and it’s a competitive marketplace, you’re not going to be as resilient, you’re not going to be as forward thinking and you’re not going to be there for generations and generations to come.”
Following is Tanner’s full statement on Jim Crown’s passing: “Jim’s family’s been through a lot in the last three weeks and so has the entire company and many others in the community and across the world who Jim touched. Jim was a special human of unique breadth, impact and humility.
“Aspen One was Paula and Jim’s vision and will be his legacy. This evolution came about because they wanted to see the company thrive and succeed with an innovative and independent spirit for generations to come. Jim, Paula and Torie and the family personally recruited and selected me and I’m grateful for that.
“Those who knew Jim knew he loved Aspen, the mountains and would give anything for the company. He also didn’t do things lightly. Everything he did was with intentionality and used his vast business expertise, including the creation of Aspen One. He would not have implemented this new structure and entrusted this legendary company to new leadership if he did not think it was the right thing to do. There really are no other words for his loss. The best healing we can all do and provide for the family is to implement Jim’s vision with passion and strengthen his already amazing legacy and assure this amazing organization is sustainable for generations to come.
“I’ve made the execution of Jim’s vision my personal mission and I’m honored to be a steward for the next leg of this multi-generational journey. Very importantly, Paula, Torie and the entire Crown family are still deeply committed to this company, the employees and the community. We will continue to operate as we have in the past, leading with our values. The strategy is the same. Nothing is changing.”