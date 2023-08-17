El Dorado owner Michael Arnold would be the first to tell you that each person is integral to today’s opening of Carbondale’s newest restaurant.
The restaurant’s name is a nod to the 1966 Western film that starred John Wayne and Robert Mitchum and a fond childhood memory of when he and his father would watch old movies together.
El Dorado, at 358 Main St., is in the former location of Batch Provisions. Arnold bought the building in January with plans to open a restaurant.
Arnold said he, architect Ramsey Fulton, Fulton’s lead interior designer Leila Schwyhart and creative force Chris Rullet were working on the design process but couldn’t come up with a name for the business. He said they went through hundreds and hundreds of names, all the while sticking with “a 1920s kind of Western-styled theme” and wanting to stay true to Carbondale.
Then one night, when Arnold couldn’t sleep, he started watching the 1952 Western classic “High Noon” and then watched Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 crime drama “The Outsiders” set in 1965 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It’s the story of three orphaned brothers, with one named Ponyboy. In the end, Ponyboy’s friend, Johnny, dies and, later, finds a note written by Johnny advising him to never change, “to stay gold.”
The “Stay Gold” mantra is emblazoned in neon script on a back wall and has become a guiding light for the El Dorado team while working to get the space ready for today’s opening.
When word got around that Carbondale’s Batch Provisions was closing in late 2022, many community members speculated about what might become of the property. Batch’s owners, operators and husband-and-wife team Aly Sanguily and Chase Engel closed their doors at 358 Main St. on Nov. 4, 2022.
Arnold would end up enlisting Sanguily and Chase to help transform their former business into what is now El Dorado Spirits & Legends.In May, when Arnold appeared before the Carbondale Board of Trustees to approve a new liquor license, he stated, “When Batch left, I felt a huge void on Main Street.”
Arnold wanted to maintain some of that “Batch-Main Street funk” that had become popular among locals since its 2017 opening. Arnold made a tactical decision to enlist Sanguily and Engel as project consultants for El Dorado.
For Arnold, it would prove to be a selfless leadership decision on his part. He understood that Sanguily and Engel had built more than a bar/restaurant; they fostered community with Batch.
El Dorado has unique styling; it was important for “the art be sourced in a particular way,” Arnold said. Sanguily and a friend made a road trip to Denver and scoured thrift stores for funky art finds. For example, a 1920s gold-colored fan in a frame was one thrifty treasure hanging on a wall in the main room.
Large portraits of cowboys and outlaws, painted with broad black-and-white brush strokes by contemporary Western artist Laura Goodson, adorn one side of the bar.
Rullet is El Dorado’s “Rick Rubin.” Yes, that’s his title on the organizational chart. Rubin is the American record executive and producer who launched Def Jam Records 40 years ago. He is known spotting great talent and helping artists mature beyond their beginnings. Arnold said Rullet has the same mindset — as a “style guide who knows music, art and creativity.”
Arnold, who is originally from New Orleans, said the physical space is reminiscent “of every bar you go into in New Orleans,” as it has a shotgun-house style. That means the linear floorplan would, theoretically, allow a bullet shot through the front door to exit the back door without hitting anything.
Using that design to their advantage, multiple spaces allow for more intimate conversations. One spot is called “the peacock booth” — a three-quarter circle booth bench surrounded by wallpaper with lushly-festooned peacocks. Another side alcove is known as “the tiger room” for its tiger-print wallpaper.
In a back hallway-like area, there are no speakers, only a black-and-white Western film being silently projected onto a wall opposite tables for two. It’s a quiet space for those who want to chill. There, one can still watch what's happening in the front room.
General Manager Ben Simonette, Berger’s nephew, was living on the Outer Banks of North Carolina when “he was looking for a life change.” Simonette said his friend, Jess Clutter, whom he’d worked with for seven years, also considered a move to Colorado.
The two are living in the apartment above El Dorado and got to Carbondale shortly before last month’s Mountain Fair. They’ve met many locals and made fast friends here already.
The drink menu lists 10 cocktails, including creative concoctions like a Cactus Cooler with green chile vodka, aloe, lemon, local honey, and garnished with an edible orchid. The Colonel is made from bourbon, peach tea cordial and Tiki bitters, which has a flavor of warm spices and subtle tropical fruits.
For those who abstain from alcohol, the mocktail menu sports a Sober Spanish G&T, which features Seedlip Garden 108, a non-alcoholic spirit blend made from peas and garden herbs, tonic water, frozen blueberries and rosemary, topped with a lime wheel.
Neapolitan thin-crust pizza and locally-made empanadas round out a light-fare food menu.
Arnold and his lead team made a point of employing local talent, including Lindsay Jones as brand manager; she designed their logo and menus. Tess Ebert, who recently left a big corporate gig to start an events and marketing strategy company, Carbon Digital Marketing, has signed on as marketing manager and social media guru.
Local woodworking phenom Dave Kodama of Kenichi Woodworking is carving a sign and a couple of animal heads, and artist Brian Colley will be creating some of his signature art on one the front-room walls, now informally known as “The Brian Wall.”
Other Carbondale locals connected with the El Dorado venture are Mark Burrows of Pollinator Chocolate, who is supplying coffee and chocolate. Decorative plants came from Leslie Buettner of Botany Houseplant Shop, and artwork framing was provided by Cate Tallmadge at Main Street Gallery.
Charlie Berger, the general contractor, got involved with El Dorado when the building’s ownership changed in January.
“This town is full of creative people, and people that have a different way of looking at things than a lot of other places, and we just wanted to harness that and make it special,” Arnold added.