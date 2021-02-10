Many may recognize Kathryn Dziedzic from her time with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, but as of December, the five-year valley veteran began her new role as director of philanthropy at the Steadman Philippon Research Institute.
SPRI Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Johnny Huard sent a letter Jan. 15 to stakeholders announcing the personnel decision, as well as recap the developments in the latter half of 2020 that led to the Vail-headquartered research center’s expansion into the Aspen area.
“As friends of SPRI, you may have heard about our expansion into the Aspen and Roaring Fork Valley community. Our clinical partner, The Steadman Clinic, recently opened a clinic located at Aspen Valley Hospital and is underway on a medical office building and ambulatory surgery center project in Willits Town Center in Basalt,” he said. “Alongside The Steadman Clinic, SPRI is opening a regenerative medicine laboratory in this new center, to better serve our Aspen and Roaring Fork community members — including introducing you to our innovative Healthy Aging Program.”
That center anticipates accepting patients by January next year, he continued.
For Dziedzic’s part, Huard wrote that won him over with a personal anecdote about the unfortunate outcome of her father’s knee replacement.
“She said, ‘I can’t help but think that if he had access to the high-level doctors at The Steadman Clinic who practice medicine backed by SPRI’s research that he’d be much more active and healthier today,’” he recalled.
Professionally, Dziedzic’s expansive network in the community after having worked with 700 businesses in her membership role at ACRA, coupled with her own experience as an entrepreneur and board member for myriad nonprofits in the region all became winning assets in earning the role, according to Huard’s letter.
“It is certainly her experience, but also her passions, that make Kathryn uniquely suited for her role at SPRI. She believes in community, connecting with people, the benefits of exceptional research and collaboration,” he wrote. “In all her past roles and her new role at SPRI, Kathryn is committed to connecting with everyone she meets, and getting to know them on a personal level. While philanthropy is about fundraising, it is also about championing a mission and building a community. I — and all of SPRI’s scientists and leaders — know that Kathryn is the individual to foster SPRI’s new community in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley.”