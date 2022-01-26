Exactly one month before a judge is set to rule on a lawsuit between the Aspen Board of Realtors and the city of Aspen challenging the emergency nature of the latter’s passing an ordinance temporarily halting new permits on short-term rentals — known as STRs in the industry — as well as most residential development, a city official presented to the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to ask for help. And, potentially, extend an olive branch.
“We will actively begin the community engagement process around this topic — that will involve direct outreach to stakeholders,” said Phillip Supino, city of Aspen director of community development during Tuesday morning’s virtual meeting.
Many of the ACRA board of director members on Tuesday expressed concern, if not outright skepticism, about the practicality of the Aspen City Council’s temporary moratorium on vacation rental permits, which went into effect in December and is set to expire Sept. 30. Still, the tone of the conversation remained respectful and solution-oriented.
“I have been active with the Aspen Board of Realtors for quite some time and also own a vacation-rental business,” noted Tracy Sutton, who represents ABOR on the ACRA board and also founded Aspen Signature Vacation Rentals in 2004. “Where are those numbers coming from, and how can we help you? Because several of us, this is what we do for a major part of our real estate business.”
It was a welcome question — and offer, Supino replied. While both the city and Pitkin County (and also ACRA, as Communication Director Alycin Bektesh later presented) have undergone data-collecting initiatives to get an as-close-as-possible accurate snapshot of the vacation rental industry in the area — the number of units, where they’re located, who owns them, etc. — it’s a Herculean effort ripe with nuance, everyone acknowledged.
“We recognize this is more of an art than a science; I don’t know if there’s a single person or algorithm out there that can tell you definitively the number of properties that can be rented … In terms of how you can help — and I really appreciate that question — our community engagement process to arrive at these new regulations is going to rely heavily on expert stakeholder input,” he said. “I’ve been working in this space in community development for 15 years, and that still doesn’t afford me the expertise I need …
“Trust me, if you do [reach out], you will be given work because we desperately need the help and we recognize we’re not the experts in this space,” Supino continued.
Almost immediately, other ACRA board members answered his call — to at least help by offering their perspectives in the moment. And Supino, as well as Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, who also filled members in on the first reading of a county ordinance that commissioners will again consider in a hearing this afternoon, expressed their gratitude for the insights. For instance, while the city is looking at potentially regulating short-term rentals, Snowmass Village Tourism Director Rose Abello pointed out that many properties already recognize limitations to short-term renting via homeowners associations.
“In the multi-unit facilities, they all have HOAs, and HOAs have made a decision for their communities,” she said, adding that some governing entities may not allow STRs at all or only one or two rentals per property per year. “I really do think a lot of folks made their purchase decisions based on what the HOA allows or does not allow.”
It’s exactly that kind of feedback that the city is hoping to glean via upcoming outreach efforts, slated for spring, Supino said. Being able to take into account a property-by-property level of data would be “extremely useful” to the city, he added.
When it comes to the county, commissioners will be asked to, after hearing public comment on the matter, continue fine-tuning an ordinance that would make requisite of any vacation rental permit that the property seeking the permit be owned by a natural person — that is, not an LLC or other corporate entity — and that the property serve as a primary residence. Currently, according to Peacock, of the 157 properties the county identified that double as STRs is split about half and half between those owned by full-time residents and those belonging to second homeowners.
“Roughly between 40-50% are not primary-residence occupied, so this licensing requirement would have a significant restriction on the number of STRs allowed in unincorporated Pitkin County,” Peacock said.
Charlie Bantis, market president of First Western Trust, expressed concern that the county’s potential ordinance may unfairly exclude people from being able to pursue a vacation-rental license.
“You discussed not allowing STRs that aren’t owned by a natural person,” he said, referencing Peacock’s presentation. “I just want to point out that … there are a lot of reasons why people buy properties in a specific LLC or a family trust or family partnership that have nothing to do with being a corporate — an STR corporation. And I’m wondering how you’re going to factor that into this process as you go forward.”
“The county’s proposed ordinance deals very specifically with that, of course,” Peacock replied, but held off on answering directly because the answer to the question will depend on commissioners’ decisions moving forward. “I think this is going to be one of the issues that the board speaks to today.”
One thing remained clear: the impacts STRs are having on the community are largely perceived as significant — including according to ACRA members, Bektesh said, citing a survey that went out long before the city moratorium passed and subsequently dominated local headlines. The other thing on which everyone seems to agree? That whatever answer emerges, the STR genie isn’t going back into its bottle, no matter what some may wish.
“We have seen $2.9 million in lodging and sales tax come through STRs,” Supino said. “STRs are a fairly significant portion of our total taxable lodging sales.”