In today’s financial markets, the concern on everyone’s mind is the potential for a significant uptick in inflation. With the $1.9 trillion Biden administration coronavirus economic stimulus bill now law, the concern is that the economy will be flooded with an historic level of money flowing directly to the public, and this extra spending power will create an increase in demand for goods and services at the same time when the economy is recovering quickly from the pandemic. The argument is that this combination will result in increasing competition for goods and services that will lead to a jump in prices and inflation.
Not since the 1970’s has the U.S. economy experienced much upward inflationary pressure. During the ’70’s, the average inflation rate was 6.8% which was double the long-run historical average of about 3.4% and nearly triple the inflation rate that existed in the 1950’s and ’60’s. The inflation rate accelerated from 1977 to 1980 and peaked at 14% in what’s now referred to as the “Great Inflation.” That record inflation rate was only brought under control through a massive increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve under the leadership of Chairman Paul Volcker.
The days of “easy credit” during the 1970’s turned into days of “very expensive credit.” As the Federal Reserve increased interest rates to bring inflation under control, the prime lending rate reached a record 21% in Dec. 1980. Unemployment went from a low of 3.5% in the early 70’s to a high of 9.7% in 1982. During this period, the dollar depreciated significantly in value on the world’s foreign exchange markets, and two recessions took place before inflation was brought under control.
Is it possible that we could see this same type of scenario repeat itself over the next few years, and what are the risks to the Aspen Snowmass real estate market? The biggest risk if inflation starts increasing is that interest rates will also increase. In the past three months, we’ve seen a fairly significant increase in the key 10-year Treasury bond yield 1.01% at the end of 2020 to 1.73% currently. This sudden increase in the 10-year rate resulting from the expectation of increasing inflation has spooked the investment markets. As interest rates increase, stock valuations tend to fall as future earnings are discounted at higher discount rates making them less valuable. All that being said, historically interest rates are still very low. By comparison in 2018, the 10-year Treasury bond rate exceeded 3%.
Real estate markets around the country, including the Aspen Snowmass market, have benefited a great deal from record low interest rates both directly and indirectly, and in the past year by the pandemic migration. This low interest rate environment has allowed buyers to purchase more expensive homes, driving both demand and prices upward.
The stock market has also reached record high valuations on the back of historically low interest rates. Over the years, there has been a direct correlation between a rising stock market and strong demand for Aspen Snowmass real estate. If the threat of inflation leads to significantly higher interest rates, it’s possible stock market valuations could decline and mortgage rates could increase, both of which could put a damper on demand for real estate in the Aspen Snowmass area.
But how real is the inflation threat? Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently expressed his view that we’re likely to see an uptick in inflation in the next year from the economic rebound and $1.9 trillion stimulus package, but not to levels that should concern the investment markets. One economic indicator that supports Chairman Powell’s position is the velocity of money. Money velocity is an indicator of productive investment. In other words, how is the money in circulation being used? Is it being used productively, or in a way that would increase demand leading to inflation, or in a way that doesn’t create demand for goods and services, such as investing and saving?
Since the early ’80’s, after the Great Inflation, the money velocity has been in a slowly declining trend in the U.S. Despite the unprecedented government spending and direct payments to individuals from multiple stimulus packages over the past year, surveys are showing that people are using about 79% of these funds to pay off debts, increase savings and make investments. In other words, not using the funds in a manner that would necessarily increase the velocity of money. As a result, in the near-term inflation may not materialize.
But as the pandemic fades and people start spending the money they’ve saved and invested, the velocity of money could reverse. If that happens, inflation and higher interest rates could become reality. Although in the short term, inflation could drive up values for hard assets like real estate, over the longer term, higher interest rates could lead to a significant stock market correction and recession. If it happens, the longer-term scenario for inflation could adversely impact the Aspen Snowmass real estate market.
Lori and William Small, CCIM are recognized luxury and commercial real estate experts with Coldwell Banker Mason Morse in Aspen. They can be found through their website theSmallsaspen.com or by email at thesmalls@theSmallsaspen.com.